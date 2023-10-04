Asian Games 2023 Hockey Results Day 11:  Indian men storm into final following 5-3 win over South Korea in Hangzhou

The Indian men's hockey team stormed into the finals of the 2023 Asian Games with a 5-3 win over South Korea in the first semifinal at Hangzhou on October 4.

The Indians took control early scoring three quick goals in the first quarter which stunned the Korean defence before Jung Manjae came to the rescue for the four-time champions scoring a couple to reduce the deficit.

The Indians added a fourth before the long breather but the gritty Koreans mounted a comeback of sorts by scoring off a PC variation. A superlative effort from Abhishek in the final quarter ensured that the Indians made it the Asian Games finals after a gap of nine years.

Expand Tweet

It was Hardik Singh who opened the scoring for the Indians in the fifth minute even as the Men in Blue unsettled the Korean defence with a wave of persistent attacks.

Mandeep Singh then skied one from close range off an assist from Neelakanta Sharma but made no mistake in the 11th minute while Lalit Upadhyay added a third goal for the Indians just before the end of the opening quarter.

Not to be undone, the Koreans upped the ante in the second quarter earning a couple of short corners. While the Indians kept an eye on the dangerous Jang Jong-Hyun it was Jung Manjae who sneaked the variation in.

Expand Tweet

With Harmanpreet Singh not on the pitch, Amit Rohidas was called upon to take a PC for the Indians in the 24th minute and unleashed a lethal flick which gave Korea'a PC defence no chance whatsoever.

A hattrick from Jung Manjae who scored off a short corner variation in the 42nd minute may well have caused a few anxious moments on the Indian bench during the course of the big Asian Games semifinal.

On the field of play, however, the Indians looked unruffled with Abhishek finding space to execute a tomahawk to perfection while being surrounded by three Korean players.

The Indians display admirable composure on the big stage during Asian Games semifinal against South Korea

Lalit Upadhyay ( extreme left) and Mandeep Singh (centre) scored from open play in the semifinal

The Indian men's hockey team displayed admirable composure even as the South Koreans threatened to close in towards the end of the third quarter of the Asian Games semifinal.

The propensity of past teams to concede short corners in the dying minutes of the game that led to several shootout defeats in semifinals and finals was not repeated by Craig Fulton's chargers. Harmanpreet Singh and co. refused to allow the Koreans to dictate terms at any stage of the contest.

Defending with a flat stick and timing the tackles to perfection, Sumit and Jarmanpreet SIngh kept the Korean strikers at bay after Varun Kumar injured himself late in the first half.

Sanjay too kept his head to deny the South Koreans an opportunity to manufacture short corners while effecting a vital save in the 46th minute.

The Koreans who were expected to press hard in the last ten minutes failed to put together a single goalscoring opportunity thanks to the skill and composure of the Indian defence.

The Indians will take on the winner of the second semifinal betwen hosts China and defending champions Japan in the final of the Asian Games on October 6.