Asian Games 2023 Hockey Results Day 8: India come from behind to earn creditable draw with South Korea in women's hockey

The Indian women's hockey team continued their unbeaten run at the 2023 Asian Games after coming from behind to hold South Korea to a 1-1 draw in a vital Pool A game on Sunday, October 1.

Cho Hyejin, who was in the thick of things for South Korea thoughout the contest, gave her team the lead off a penalty stroke midway through the first quarter before Navneet Kaur got the Indians back on level terms with a goal off a short-corner rebound.

The Indians continue to lead Pool A thanks to a superior goal difference as compared to the Koreans who are in second place.

Both sides began the game at a frenetic pace with a circle penetration apiece within the first couple of minutes.

Seeking an early goal, both the Indians and Koreans left yawning gaps in defense with both sides coming tantalizingly close to scoring.

Cho Hyejin made no mistake from the spot after the Koreans earned a penalty stroke in the 12th minute. The five-time Asian Games gold medalists defended with vigor while also doing so tidily as the Indians were repeatedly denied in the striking circle.

Trailing 0-1 at the long breather, Janneke Schopman's chargers upped the ante in the third quarter with a wave of persistent attacks that led to back-to-back short corners.

After wasting a few penalty corner chances, the Indians were finally rewarded for their efforts as Navneet Kaur tapped in a rebound off a Deep Grace Ekka drag flick a minute before the end of the third quarter.

The momentum swung India's way after Cho Eunji missed one from close quarters, with only goalkeeper Savita to beat in the 47th minute. Despite being unable to take the lead, the resilient Indians earned a vital point with a game in hand against Hong Kong.

How have India's PC battery performed in the absence of

Gurjit Kaur and Rani Rampal at the Asian Games?

The Indians are without ace drag flicker Gurjit Kaur in Hangzhou

Janneke Schopman's team for the Asian Games does not feature two of the most prominent faces in the side - Rani Rampal and Gurjit Kaur.

Gurjit Kaur's 52nd-minute PC strike against China, which enabled India to advance to the 2018 Asian Games final, is just one of many examples of how the ace drag flicker has delivered in the biggest moments.

The drag flick department, which was heavily dependent on Gurjit Kaur to deliver during Sjoerd Marijne's time, has surprised many in Hangzhou. It was Rani Rampal, who also chipped in with short corners in Gurjit's absence.

With both players not in the squad, the likes of Deep Grace, Neha Goyal, Udita, and Deepika have all tried their hand at PCs with success against Singapore.

Deep Grace, who has taken short corners with limited success in the past as well, came good against the Malaysians as well.

While Deepika was unable to take her drag flick cleanly against the Koreans, it was Deep Grace's effort which allowed Navneet to score off a rebound in the match against Korea.

India's PC battery could be the key to the team's fortunes during the knockout phase of the Asian Games.