Asian Games 2023: Indian men's hockey team to face Pakistan on September 30

The Asian Games 2023 is scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23. Ahead of the continental event, the Asian Hockey Federation and the organizers of the Hangzhou Asian Games released the schedule of the men's and women's hockey events on Tuesday (August 8).

The Indian men's team has been placed in Pool A alongside Pakistan. Other teams in Pool A include Japan, Bangladesh, Singapore, and Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, Malaysia, Korea, China, Indonesia, Thailand, and Oman are in Pool B of men's field hockey.

In the campaign-opener, India will take on Uzbekistan on September 24. Thereafter, they will face Singapore on September 26 and Japan on September 28. The much-awaited clash between India and Pakistan is all set to take place on September 30. In addition, the Indian men will also play against Bangladesh on October 2.

Indian women's team to face Singapore in the first game at Asian Games 2023

The Indian women has been kept in Pool A, along with Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, and Hong Kong. The teams in Pool B are Japan, China, Thailand, Kazakhstan, and Indonesia.

The formidable Indian women's team will face Singapore on September 27. They will also take on Malaysia on September 29, South Korea on October 1 and Hong Kong on October 3.

The upcoming Asian Games 2023 is very crucial for the hockey teams. It is noteworthy that the gold medal winners in both men's and women's hockey will qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Keeping this in mind, India will aim to make it to the Olympics by finishing at the top of the podium.

India's field hockey schedule for Asian Games 2023 are as follows:

Men's hockey (Pool A) date and time (in IST)

September 24 (8:45 am) - India vs Uzbekistan

September 26 (6:30 am) - India vs Singapore

September 28 (6:15 pm) - Japan vs India

September 30 (6:15 pm) - India vs Pakistan

October 2 (1:15 pm) - India vs Bangladesh

Women's hockey (Pool A) date and time (in IST)

September 27 (10:15 am) - India vs Singapore

September 29 (4:15 pm) - India vs Malaysia

October 1 (1:30 pm) - India vs Korea

October 3 ( 7:45 am) - India vs Hong Kong