Asian Games 2023 Women's Hockey: India vs South Korea preview, head-to-head, prediction, team news, and streaming details

The Indian women's hockey team will face a tough opponent in the form of a determined South Korean team in their third game at the Asian Games 2023. After two remarkable victories in the early rounds of the tournament, India is riding a wave of confidence and tenacity.

They are poised to extend their winning streak, and Korea is equally eager to maintain their dominant record and cement their position as a competitive contender.

The Indian team's earlier triumphs over Singapore and Malaysia have significantly boosted the side's spirit.

India demonstrated their superiority in the early matches of the competition with emphatic victories of 13-0 over Singapore and 6-0 over Malaysia. These outcomes highlight their outstanding form.

Korea, on the other hand, has also demonstrated good form, winning their previous matches against Hong Kong and Singapore by scores of 7-0 and 4-0, respectively. Their standing as serious contenders for the gold medal has been cemented by their excellent achievements.

Hockey fans are in for a thrilling matchup as India and Korea get ready to face off in a contest of skill, cunning, and tenacity. Fans from both nations are anticipating the fascinating encounter that will take place on Sunday. The result of this game could have a big impact on the rest of the competition.

India vs Korea Match Details

Match Details: India vs Korea, Asian Games 2023

Date & Time: Sunday, October 1st, 2023, at 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Hangzhou, China

India vs Korea: Head-to-head record

In the 19 matchups between the two teams, Korea has won 11. India has six victories under its belt, and two games have resulted in draws. This background gives the forthcoming match an exciting dimension, as India is motivated to improve its head-to-head record in this rivalry.

Matches Played: 19

India wins: 6

South Korea: 11

Draws: 2

India vs Korea: Full Squads

India

Savita Punia (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam, Deepika, Lalremsiami, Monika, Navneet Kaur, Neha, Nisha, Sonika, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Vaishnavi Vittal Phalke, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu and Salima Tete

Korea

Choi Su-ji, Kim Young-ran (C), Lee Yu-rim, Bae So-ra (GK), An Hyo-ju, Park Mih-yun, Park Seung-a, Lee Young-sil, Cho Eun-ji, Cho Yun-kyoung, Cheon Seul-ki, Kim Ok-ju, Kim Bo-mi, Cho Hye-jin, Shin Hye-jeong, Jang Hee-sun, Lee Yu-ri, Hwang Hyeon-a (GK).

India vs Korea: Probable Lineup

India:

Savita Punia (GK & C), Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Navneet Kaur, Navjot Kaur, Neha Goyal, Monika, Nikki Pradhan, Nisha Warsi, Salima Tete

Korea:

Hwang Hyeon-a (GK), Kim Young-ran (C), An Hyo-ju, Park Mih-yun, Lee Young-sil, Cho Eun-ji, Cho Yun-kyoung, Kim Bo-mi, Kim Ok-ju, Lee Yu-ri, Jang Hee-sun

India vs Korea Prediction

At the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2022, the matchup between India and Korea is expected to be intensely competitive. Even though India recently gained the seventh spot in the world ranking, the Koreans are going to be tough opponents.

This match is predicted to be an exciting and hard-fought contest because both teams possess good quality.

Where to watch Asian Games 2023 hockey matches in India?

The Asian Games 2023 hockey matches will be streamed live on Sony LIV. The Asian Games hockey matches will also be broadcast live in India on Sony Sports Network TV channels.