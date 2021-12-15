Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2021: India manage comfortable 9-0 win over Bangladesh

The Indian hockey team registered a thumping 9-0 victory against Bangladesh in the Men's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2021 in Dhaka on Wednesday (December 15).

After playing a 2-2 draw against South Korea on Tuesday, the Indian hockey team started the match against Bangladesh in attacking mode.

Defending champions India kick-started their second match of the tournament with a penalty corner within the initial three minutes of the game, but couldn't take the lead. Bangladesh were successful for the second time as India failed to convert their second penalty corner as well.

Leaving no scope for mistakes, India attained back-to-back long corners and then a third penalty in the first six minutes of the match. But at the end of the first quarter, they were only 1-0 up.

Dilpreet pulled off the first goal of the match for the defending champions towards the end of the first quarter.

India kept moving forward as Dilpreet struck again in the 22nd minute to score the second goal of the match in the second quarter. Forward Lalit Upadhyay convert a penalty corner, India's eighth of the match, into a goal in the 28th minute.

After a commanding first half, Jarmanpreet Singh scored the fourth and fifth goals of the day,

converting India's ninth and 11th PCs. The unstoppable Indian squad were on a roll as Dilpreet Singh scored his third goal and India's sixth in the 44th minute.

In the 54th minute, Akashdeep found the roof of the net, as India took a 7-0 lead. A minute later Mandeep Mor netted India's eighth goal. Then, Harmanpreet Singh scored the defending champions' ninth goal of the match.

Asian Champions Trophy: Indian hockey team schedule

Defending champions India are yet to face Japan, Malaysia and Pakistan in the ongoing edition of the Asian Champions Trophy.

India vs Pakistan: December 17

India vs Malaysia: December 18

India vs Japan: December 19

