CWG 2022: "If we give our hundred percent, I am sure we can dethrone six-time champions Australia"- Ace Indian drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh

Star defender and drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh has been a vital part of the resurgence of the Indian Men’s Hockey team over the last few years. In the recently concluded 2021/22 FIH Pro League, the 26-year-old emerged as the highest goal scorer of the tournament with 18 strikes.

With less than a month left until the Commonwealth Games (2022 CWG), the Indian men's hockey team is undergoing rigorous training at the national camp in SAI Centre, Bengaluru.

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda, Harmanpreet Singh said:

It's been an incredible run for the Indian team. From India’s success in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics to a third-place finish in the 2021/22 FIH Pro League, Harmanpreet Singh opened up about his individual game.

"When I debuted in the Indian team in 2015, my first goal was to score past the Veteran and one of the best goalkeepers in the world, Sree bhai (PR Sreejesh). Slowly, after practicing with him and the other seniors, I started to score against Sreejesh....laughed Harmanpreet. This gave me the confidence that if I can score against Sreejesh, I can score against anyone. Later, with experience over the years, I have improved."

Earlier, the Indian men's hockey team suffered a jolt, as Gurjant Singh, Gurjant Singh, and Chief Coach Graham Reid among a few other members tested positive for COVID-19. RT-PCR tests were conducted at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning (June 28).

Speaking about the same, Harmanpreet Singh said:

"No, they are doing well and have started practicing with us. Challenges make an individual stronger, so facing that period of COVID-19 together before the Olympics as a team has made us stronger. We will take our precautions. Collectively, as a team, we have gotten accustomed to dealing with difficult situations, which eventually got us over the line.”

The Indian men's hockey team bagged two silver medals at the 2010 and 2014 CWG respectively. Meanwhile, India finished fourth in the 2018 edition of the Games.

The Indian men's hockey team has been drawn alongside England, Canada, Ghana and Wales in Pool B. The Indian men's team will begin their 2022 CWG campaign on July 31st against Ghana.

Speaking about the same, Harmanpreet said:

"Yes, I think so. Looking at our Pro League performance, the team has done really well. This tournament has really helped us ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Playing well over the last two years with good results has definitely built up the team's confidence."

He further added:

Everyone is motivated and the team is training really well here at the national camp. If we give our hundred percent, I am sure we can dethrone six-time champions Australia to win a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games."

