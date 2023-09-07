Deepika talks about her journey after selection in Indian Squad for Hangzhou Asian Games

Rising from Hisar, Haryana, Deepika's voyage into the world of hockey started unexpectedly in 2012. While en route to her wrestling practice with her brother, she picked a hockey stick that would someday pave her way to glory.

After years of tireless dedication and hard work, Deepika has now acquired her place in the Indian Women's Hockey Team, preparing to contest in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Remembering her earlier days in hockey, the 19-year-old shares:

"My family has always been my pillar of support throughout my hockey journey. Even when the world had plenty to say about me when I first picked up the sport, my father shielded me from the negativity."

She continued:

"After my inaugural appearance at the Sub Junior National Championships in 2017, their encouragement grew stronger, and their unwavering belief in me was palpable."

Deepika's voyage took her from her initial role as a forward with the Junior Indian Women's Hockey Team to her participation in important contests like the Youth Olympic Qualifiers in March 2018.

Her honors include contesting in the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2021 in Potchefstroom, South Africa, where her team ensured a respectable fourth place. She also contributed to the Women's Junior Asia Cup side, where India nailed the Gold.

Remembering her selection for the Asian Games squad, Deepika exclaimed:

"With intense competition for a spot, I never anticipated making the cut. When I received the news, I was ecstatic. It's my first time participating in such a major tournament, and naturally, I had some initial nerves. However, Chief Coach Janneke Schopman and the senior players have been incredibly supportive and kept me grounded."

Deepika's path to the Asian Games has been an inspirational one, particularly for her father. She reveals that her father has had a few sleepless nights since her selection.

She added that her father still can't believe it's real. However, witnessing his sheer joy during the send-off ceremony in Bengaluru was immensely fulfilling for her. He admitted he had doubts about her being chosen, but is incredibly proud of his daughter's achievements.

Deepika's role in the side as one of three drag flickers for penalty corners adds a special dimension to her game. She added an impressive seven goals in six matches at the Women's Junior Asia Cup, with four of them arising from penalty corners.

How does Deepika encounter stress during crucial moments?

When questioned about the stress she feels during these critical moments, the talented player responds with confidence that she does not let the pressure get to her when she is flicking. Her teammates provide constant support, allowing Deepika to focus on her knack and ensuring that she keeps the shot on target.

Moreover, she underlines the priceless advice she's received during camp, especially from Rupinder Pal Singh, in sharpening her drag-flicking skills. Deepika stated:

"Rupinder has been instrumental in our training, teaching us techniques to overcome the first rusher, showing us where to place the ball, and advising on releasing it effectively if it's blocked."

As the Indian Women's Hockey Team equips for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, they see themselves positioned in Pool A. Their group-stage rivals include Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong China, and Singapore.

With her decisiveness and growing powers, she's likely to be a beneficial asset to the team's hunt for victory on the grand Asian stage.