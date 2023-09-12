FIH announces big decision, Pakistan no longer to host men's Olympic qualifiers

In what can be called the recent development of sports, the International Hockey Federation has announced a surprising verdict. It has been decided to withdraw one of the men's Olympic qualifiers, slated for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Back in August, it was revealed by the Federation that men's Olympic qualifiers will take place in Pakistan next year. However, the sport-loving nation will not be hosting the tournament.

While disclosing the reason for this withdrawal, the FIH cited 'non-cooperation' and interference in the daily affairs of Pakistan Hockey as the two major causes.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation took the matter to their Twitter account to break the news. They posted:

"The International Hockey Federation has withdrawn the hosting of the Olympic qualifier event from Pakistan. FIH communicated this decision to the Pakistan Hockey Federation, citing non-cooperation and interference in the affairs of the PHF as the primary reasons for withdrawal."

Another big blow for Pakistan Hockey

Pakistan Hockey has already been dealing with huge blows lately. They had a poor performance in Chennai at the Asian Champions Trophy. As a result, the entire Hockey Federation was suspended by the country's Sports Board (PSB) as it ordered new elections on short notice.

According to the details, ex-Prime Minister Shehbaz Khan ordered the decision on his last day in office. He was then dethroned by the interim minister.

It shall be noted that China and Spain were the other two countries slated along with Pakistan for the men's Olympic qualifiers. The event will kick off on January 13th whereas, the curtains will fall on the 21st of the month. Lahore was chosen as one of the cities for the tournament.

The fans in the comment section looked devastated as it could have marked the return of the international tournament in the country after a hiatus of two decades. The Hockey Champions Trophy in 2004 was the last major international tournament hosted by the country.

The FIH is yet to name the replacement for men's Olympic qualifiers. It remains to be seen who will take the spot.

Notably, Pakistan's hockey contingent will travel for the Asian Games 2023 on September 23.