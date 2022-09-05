FIH announces pools ahead of 2022 FIH Hockey Nations Cup

The FIH Hockey Nations Cup is an important tournament for the Indian women's hockey team as it serves as the qualifier for the next edition of the FIH Pro League.
The winner of the inaugural edition of the 2022 FIH Hockey Nations Cup will advance to the 2023/24 edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League (provided they meet all the requirements for it).
The FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup will run from December 11-17 in Valencia, Spain. Meanwhile, the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup will run from November 28 to December 4, 2022, in Potchefstroom, South Africa.
The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has named the pools ahead of the upcoming men's and women's FIH Hockey Nations Cups.
FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup: Pools
Indian women's hockey is grouped alongside Japan, Canada and South Africa in Pool B. Meahwile, while Spain (hosts) are drawn alongside Korea, Ireland and Italy in Pool A.
The Indian Women’s Hockey Team finished third in their debut campaign in the FIH Hockey Pro League during the 2021-22 season.
Men's hockey hosts South Africa will play against France, Ireland and Pakistan in Pool A, while Canada is grouped alongside Korea, Japan and Malaysia in Pool B.
Indian men's hockey team will next be in action at the 2022-23 FIH Pro League
The 2022-23 edition of the men's FIH Pro League is all set to return on October 28. The Indian men's hockey team had a mixed outing in the 2021-22 edition of the FIH Pro League where they attained a third-place finish.
Here are the Indian men's hockey team's 2022-23 FIH Pro League fixtures:
India vs New Zealand
Date: October 28, 2022; Match 1
Date: November 4, 2022; Match 2
India vs Spain
Date: October 30, 2022; Match 1
Date: November 6, 2022; Match 2
In March 2023, India will take on Germany and Australia on home turf. The German and Australian hockey teams will also compete against each other in India.
India vs Germany
Date: March 10, 2023; Match 1
Date: March 13, 2023; Match 2
India vs Australia
Date: March 12, 2023; Match 1
Date: March 15, 2023; Match 2
The Indian team will later depart for Europe to play their away matches in May 2023. The Indian team's fixtures for the European leg are as follows:
India vs Belgium
Date: May 26, 2023; Match 1
Date: June 2, 2023; Match 2
India vs England
Date: May 27, 2023; Match 1
Date: June 3, 2023; Match 2
India vs Netherlands
Date: June 7, 2023; Match 1
Date: June 10, 2023; Match 2
India vs Argentina
Date: June 8, 2023; Match 1
Date: June 11, 2023; Match 2
