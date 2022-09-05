FIH announces pools ahead of 2022 FIH Hockey Nations Cup

The FIH Hockey Nations Cup is an important tournament for the Indian women's hockey team as it serves as the qualifier for the next edition of the FIH Pro League.

The winner of the inaugural edition of the 2022 FIH Hockey Nations Cup will advance to the 2023/24 edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League (provided they meet all the requirements for it).

The FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup will run from December 11-17 in Valencia, Spain. Meanwhile, the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup will run from November 28 to December 4, 2022, in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has named the pools ahead of the upcoming men's and women's FIH Hockey Nations Cups.

Doordarshan Sports @ddsportschannel FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup will run from 11 to 17 December 2022, in Valencia, Spain. The hosts Spain, will play in Pool A with Korea, Ireland and Italy; while India, Japan, Canada and South Africa compete in Pool B. FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup will run from 11 to 17 December 2022, in Valencia, Spain. The hosts Spain, will play in Pool A with Korea, Ireland and Italy; while India, Japan, Canada and South Africa compete in Pool B. https://t.co/FVbmL0kPOH

FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup: Pools

Indian women's hockey is grouped alongside Japan, Canada and South Africa in Pool B. Meahwile, while Spain (hosts) are drawn alongside Korea, Ireland and Italy in Pool A.

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team finished third in their debut campaign in the FIH Hockey Pro League during the 2021-22 season.

Men's hockey hosts South Africa will play against France, Ireland and Pakistan in Pool A, while Canada is grouped alongside Korea, Japan and Malaysia in Pool B.

International Hockey Federation @FIH_Hockey



#FIHNationsCup



Read full story in the link below We are pleased to reveal the pools (two groups of four teams each) and match schedules, of the upcoming FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup South Africa 2022 and FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup Spain 2022!Read full story in the link below We are pleased to reveal the pools (two groups of four teams each) and match schedules, of the upcoming FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup South Africa 2022 and FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup Spain 2022!#FIHNationsCupRead full story in the link below 👇

Indian men's hockey team will next be in action at the 2022-23 FIH Pro League

The 2022-23 edition of the men's FIH Pro League is all set to return on October 28. The Indian men's hockey team had a mixed outing in the 2021-22 edition of the FIH Pro League where they attained a third-place finish.

Here are the Indian men's hockey team's 2022-23 FIH Pro League fixtures:

India vs New Zealand

Date: October 28, 2022; Match 1

Date: November 4, 2022; Match 2

India vs Spain

Date: October 30, 2022; Match 1

Date: November 6, 2022; Match 2

In March 2023, India will take on Germany and Australia on home turf. The German and Australian hockey teams will also compete against each other in India.

India vs Germany

Date: March 10, 2023; Match 1

Date: March 13, 2023; Match 2

India vs Australia

Date: March 12, 2023; Match 1

Date: March 15, 2023; Match 2

International Hockey Federation @FIH_Hockey



The season will run from 28 October 2022 to 5 July 2023.



More details here FIH and the #FIHProLeague participating nations have agreed on a new schedule for the fourth season of FIH’s global league celebrating ‘Hockey at its Best’.The season will run from 28 October 2022 to 5 July 2023.More details here

The Indian team will later depart for Europe to play their away matches in May 2023. The Indian team's fixtures for the European leg are as follows:

India vs Belgium

Date: May 26, 2023; Match 1

Date: June 2, 2023; Match 2

India vs England

Date: May 27, 2023; Match 1

Date: June 3, 2023; Match 2

India vs Netherlands

Date: June 7, 2023; Match 1

Date: June 10, 2023; Match 2

India vs Argentina

Date: June 8, 2023; Match 1

Date: June 11, 2023; Match 2

Also read: Experienced midfielder Navjot Kaur joins Indian women's hockey team at SAI Centre in Bengaluru

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy