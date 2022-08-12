FIH delegation to meet Hockey India's CoA on August 17 & 18

An International Hockey Federation (FIH) delegation comprising of acting president Seif Ahmed, FIH executive board member and Asian Hockey Federation CEO Tayyab Ikram, and FIH CEO Thierry Weil will meet Hockey India's Committee of Administrators (CoA) on August 17 and 18.

The meeting comes in the wake of the world hockey body wanting Hockey India to put in place a duly recognized and democratically-elected board ahead of the upcoming Men’s World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in 2023.

The Committee of Administrators of Hockey India will apprise the world hockey body of the current status of the preparations and the future course of action.

The delegation will check the progress made in terms of the drafting of the new constitution of the Indian hockey governing body and renew their request to have elections held as soon as possible.

The CoA has also planned to organize a meeting with the Odisha State Government Commissioner-cum-Secretary and - potentially – a meeting with India’s Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on August 16.

FIH rejects India's 20-week timeline to adopt new constitution

Earlier, the International Hockey Federation said it 'cannot accept a turnaround time of 20 weeks for Hockey India to adopt a new constitution.

In its third letter to the Delhi High Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), which oversees the affairs of the hockey board, Thierry Weil said the time requested was 'unacceptable' for the world body.

The world hockey body sought a 'detailed timeline' from the CoA on the adoption of the amended constitution and the holding of fresh elections in Hockey India.

If the hockey administration does not adopt a sports code-compliant constitution at the earliest, the country runs the risk of losing the hosting rights for the 2023 World Cup.

