FIH Hockey 5s: India crowned champions, beat Poland 6-4 in final

The Indian men's hockey team won the inaugural FIH Hockey 5s tournament, beating Poland 6-4 in a pulsating final.

Bobby Singh Dhami (11', 19'), Mohammed Raheel (13', 17'), Sanjay (8') and skipper Gurinder Singh (9') scored the goals for India. Raheel finished as the top goalscorer in the FIH Hockey 5s tournament.

The first half began with Poland piling the pressure on India. They were also successful in converting their chances as they established a three-goal cushion inside the first five minutes. Mateusz Nowakowski (1'), Robert Pawlak (5') and Wojciech Rutkowski (5') got on the scoresheet.

However, India responded quickly as they scored two back-to-back goals through Sanjay and Gurinder Singh in the eighth and ninth minutes respectively. The teams went into half-time with score at 3-2 in favor of Poland.

The second half started on a positive note for the Indian team as Boby Singh Dhami scored the equaliser in the 11th minute. Leading goalscorer of the tournament Raheel then stepped up to give India the lead in the 13th minute.

In the 17th minute, Raheel added a fifth goal to India's tally, but Poland quickly pulled one back through Jacek Kurowski's strike in the 18th minute.

Bobby Singh Dhami scored a late goal before the final whistle to help India pick up a 6-4 win to clinch the inaugural FIH Hockey 5s title.

India record big wins in FIH Hockey 5s tournament

Earlier, India registered massive wins against Malaysia and Poland respectively to advance to the final of the inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey 5s.

In their third match, the Indian team registered a comprehensive 7-3 win against Malaysia. Mohammed Raheel (8', 14', 18') scored a hat-trick, while Gursahibjit Singh (1', 17') and Sanjay (10', 12') scored twice each.

In their final round-robin match of the tournament, Gurinder and his men outplayed Poland 6-2. Mohammed Raheel (4', 9') bagged a brace, while Sanjay (2'), Gursahibjit Singh (7'), Mandeep Mor (10') and Rabichandra Moirangthem (15') scored a goal each in India's big win.

