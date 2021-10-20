FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2021: Teams, pools and match details

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has announced the pools and match schedules for the upcoming men's and women's FIH Hockey Junior World Cups respectively.
The Indian men's team are all set to kickstart their campaign on November 24. Reigning champions India have been placed in Pool B alongside Canada, France and Poland. The men's junior World Cup is scheduled to be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
FIH has also released the dates for the women's team. The Women’s Junior World Cup is slated to be held from December 5 to 16 in Potchefstroom, South Africa.
The Indian junior women's team is grouped alongside Argentina, Japan and Russia in Pool C. The ladies are scheduled to commence their campaign with a season opener against Russia on December 6.
Few of the top teams have opted out of the upcoming hockey World Cups owing to the prevailing COVID 19 situation and the mandatory travel restrictions imposed by the governments.
Australia and New Zealand's hockey teams have withdrawn from the FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 men's and women's events respectively. England's hockey team has pulled out of the FIH Men’s Junior World Cup.
The United States and Canada have replaced Australia and New Zealand. Meanwhile, Poland came in as a replacement for England at the junior hockey World Cup.
Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 pools
Pool A: Belgium, Chile, Malaysia and South Africa
Pool B: India, Canada, France and Poland
Pool C: Korea, Netherlands, Spain and United States
Pool D: Argentina, Egypt, Germany and Pakistan
Women's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 pools
Pool A: Netherlands, Korea, Zimbabwe and Ireland
Pool B: England, Belgium, Canada and Uruguay
Pool C: India, Argentina, Japan and Russia
Pool D: South Africa, Germany, Spain and USA.
Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 - India schedule
November 24: India vs France
November 25: India vs Canada
November 27: India vs Poland
Women's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 - India schedule
December 6: India vs Russia
December 7: India vs Argentina
December 9: India vs Japan
