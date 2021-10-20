FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2021: Teams, pools and match details

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has announced the pools and match schedules for the upcoming men's and women's FIH Hockey Junior World Cups respectively.

The Indian men's team are all set to kickstart their campaign on November 24. Reigning champions India have been placed in Pool B alongside Canada, France and Poland. The men's junior World Cup is scheduled to be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

FIH has also released the dates for the women's team. The Women’s Junior World Cup is slated to be held from December 5 to 16 in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

The Indian junior women's team is grouped alongside Argentina, Japan and Russia in Pool C. The ladies are scheduled to commence their campaign with a season opener against Russia on December 6.

Few of the top teams have opted out of the upcoming hockey World Cups owing to the prevailing COVID 19 situation and the mandatory travel restrictions imposed by the governments.

Australia and New Zealand's hockey teams have withdrawn from the FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 men's and women's events respectively. England's hockey team has pulled out of the FIH Men’s Junior World Cup.

The United States and Canada have replaced Australia and New Zealand. Meanwhile, Poland came in as a replacement for England at the junior hockey World Cup.

Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 pools

Pool A: Belgium, Chile, Malaysia and South Africa

Pool B: India, Canada, France and Poland

Pool C: Korea, Netherlands, Spain and United States

Pool D: Argentina, Egypt, Germany and Pakistan

Women's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 pools

Pool A: Netherlands, Korea, Zimbabwe and Ireland

Pool B: England, Belgium, Canada and Uruguay

Pool C: India, Argentina, Japan and Russia

Pool D: South Africa, Germany, Spain and USA.

Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 - India schedule

November 24: India vs France

November 25: India vs Canada

November 27: India vs Poland

Women's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 - India schedule

December 6: India vs Russia

December 7: India vs Argentina

December 9: India vs Japan

