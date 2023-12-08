The Indian men's junior team will strive for victory in their last group-stage game of the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2023, against Canada on Saturday, December 9. The contest will take place at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Indian team under Uttam Singh started the tournament on a bright note with a convincing 4-2 win against Malaysia. But they faced a setback against Spain, getting beaten 4-1, thanks to some brilliant tactics from the European nation, such as calmness on touches and depth of passes.

Canada, on the contrary, have lost both their matches - against Spain (7-0) and Korea (4-1) - and are out of contention for a quarter-final berth. Nevertheless, they can spoil the party for India and give an edge to Korea, who face table leaders Spain on the same day. India has a -1 goal difference compared to Korea's +1.

The Indian colts will have to defeat Canada by an overwhelming margin of 7-0 or 7-1 to enhance their chances for the knockouts and hope Spain hold Korea to less than three goals.

Araijeet Singh Hundal has netted the most goals for India (3) out of their 5 in the tournament thus far. He will look for support from other raiders to chip in with a few goals here and there.

India vs Canada: Match Details

Date & Time: December 9, 3:30 p.m. IST

Venue: National Hockey Stadium, Kuala Lumpur

India vs Canada: Head-to-Head

India and Canada have faced each other on five instances in the Men's Junior World Cup, with the former holding a 100 percent win record. The last time the two sides met was in the 2021 edition, when India annihilated them 13-1 on home turf.

Total Matches: 5

India wins: 5

Canada wins: 00

India vs Canada Squads

India

Uttam Singh (Captain), Aditya Lalage, Araijeet Singh Hundal (Vice-Captain), Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Sukhvinder, Sudeep Chirmako, Boby Singh Dhami, Vishnukant Singh, Poovanna C B, Rajinder Singh, Amandeep, Aditya Singh, Shardanand Tiwari, Amandeep Lakra, Rohit, Sunil JoJo, Amir Ali, Mohit HS, Ranvijay Singh Yadav

Canada

Callan McCulloch, Jyoth Sidhu, Leighton De Souza, Jude Nicholson, Noah Louie, Julius D'Souza, Arshmit Pannu, Armaan Bagri, Gaurav Ghai, Kirin Robinson, Robin Thind, Hudson Loh, Ravpreet Gill, Grant Simpson, Satpreet Dhadda, Joshua Miranda, Arjun Cheema, Maan Sidhu

India vs Canada Probable XI

India XI

Hundal Araijeet Singh, Rajinder Singh, Sukhvinder, Rohit, Mohith Honenahalli, Sunil Jojo, Uttam Singh, Vishnukanth Singh, Amandeep, Chirmako Sudeep, Amir Ali

Canada XI

Gaurav Ghai, Jyoth Sidhu, Maan Sidhu, Jude Nicholson, Ravpreet Gill, Arjun Cheema, Julius D'Souza, Souza Leighton De, Robin Thind, Satpreed Thadda, Callan Mcculloch

India vs Canada Prediction

India came into this competition after winning events like the Sultan of Johor Cup and Men's Junior Asia Cup. They are a more experienced side, in contrast to Canada, who have just one goal so far in the tournament.

Prediction: India to win.

India vs Canada Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sports18

Live Streaming: JioCinema