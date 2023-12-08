FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Spain, Match 16

The Indian men's junior hockey team suffered a 4-1 defeat against Spain in the Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup Pool C fixture on Thursday, December 7 in Kuala Lumpur.

Spain captain Andreas Rafi and Cabre Verdiell Pol struck a brace each while India's solitary goal in the 33rd minute, thanks to Rohit. Spain dominated against India right from the word go in the first quarter. With accurate passes and calmness on the field, Spain went into the first half with a 2-0 lead.

With the commendable victory, Spain has topped the points table of Pool C, which also includes India, Korea, and Canada. Andreas Rafi's young men have won both their fixtures so far against Korea and India.

Meanwhile, Korea and India are placed second and third, respectively, with three points each. Canada is yet to find a win in the group stage and they play against India in their last fixture on Saturday, December 9.

Pool A

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Argentina 3 3 0 0 13 0 13 9 2 Australia 3 2 0 1 12 4 8 6 3 Malaysia 3 1 0 2 9 10 -1 3 4 Chile 3 0 0 3 2 22 -20 0

Pool B

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 France 3 3 0 0 10 5 5 9 2 Germany 3 2 0 1 15 5 10 6 3 South Africa 3 1 0 2 10 12 -2 3 4 Egypt 3 0 0 3 3 16 -13 0

Pool C

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Spain 2 2 0 0 11 1 10 6 2 Korea 2 1 0 1 6 5 1 3 3 India 2 1 0 1 5 6 -1 3 4 Canada 2 0 0 2 1 11 -10 0

Pool D

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 7 3 4 4 2 Netherlands 2 1 1 0 8 6 2 4 3 Belgium 2 1 0 1 7 5 2 3 4 New Zealand 2 0 0 2 0 8 -8 0

How did India lose to Spain?

Pol Cabre Verdiell gave India a major setback in the first minute. India attempted to counterattack but the Spanish players were too good to negate it with short and accurate passes. They took a 2-0 lead moving into the first-half break.

Despite some intense attacking strides pushed by the Indian forwards in the second half, they couldn't put the ball past the Spain goalkeeper Capellades Jan. However, Rohit's persistence paid off well as India found the back of the net through a penalty corner three minutes into the third quarter.

The celebrations lasted for a very short time as Spain extended the lead after Verdiell converted a penalty corner. Spain's skipper added to the woes in the final minute with his second goal of the day.

India will play against Korea in a do-or-die final league game for a spot in the knockout stage.