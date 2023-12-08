Field Hockey

FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Spain, Match 16

By Viransh Shah
Modified Dec 08, 2023 17:14 IST
India vs Spain Men Junior World Cup
The Indian men's junior hockey team suffered a 4-1 defeat against Spain in the Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup Pool C fixture on Thursday, December 7 in Kuala Lumpur.

Spain captain Andreas Rafi and Cabre Verdiell Pol struck a brace each while India's solitary goal in the 33rd minute, thanks to Rohit. Spain dominated against India right from the word go in the first quarter. With accurate passes and calmness on the field, Spain went into the first half with a 2-0 lead.

With the commendable victory, Spain has topped the points table of Pool C, which also includes India, Korea, and Canada. Andreas Rafi's young men have won both their fixtures so far against Korea and India.

Meanwhile, Korea and India are placed second and third, respectively, with three points each. Canada is yet to find a win in the group stage and they play against India in their last fixture on Saturday, December 9.

Pool A

PositionTeamGPWDLGFGAGDPoints
1Argentina3300130139
2Australia320112486
3Malaysia3102910-13
4Chile3003222-200

Pool B

PositionTeamGPWDLGFGAGDPoints
1France330010559
2Germany3201155106
3South Africa31021012-23
4Egypt3003316-130

Pool C

PositionTeamGPWDLGFGAGDPoints
1Spain2200111106
2Korea21016513
3India210156-13
4Canada2002111-100

Pool D

PositionTeamGPWDLGFGAGDPoints
1Pakistan21107344
2Netherlands21108624
3Belgium21017523
4New Zealand200208-80

How did India lose to Spain?

Pol Cabre Verdiell gave India a major setback in the first minute. India attempted to counterattack but the Spanish players were too good to negate it with short and accurate passes. They took a 2-0 lead moving into the first-half break.

Despite some intense attacking strides pushed by the Indian forwards in the second half, they couldn't put the ball past the Spain goalkeeper Capellades Jan. However, Rohit's persistence paid off well as India found the back of the net through a penalty corner three minutes into the third quarter.

The celebrations lasted for a very short time as Spain extended the lead after Verdiell converted a penalty corner. Spain's skipper added to the woes in the final minute with his second goal of the day.

India will play against Korea in a do-or-die final league game for a spot in the knockout stage.

