FIH Hockey Pro League matches to be held behind closed doors

The upcoming home games of the FIH Hockey Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar will be held without fans.

The decision to hold the initial matches behind closed doors comes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The FIH Pro League will now be a telecast-only affair, with all the matches to be broadcast live across platforms around the world.

Indian teams' matches in Hockey Pro League

Both the Indian men's and the women's hockey teams will play against Spain on February 26 and 27 followed by matches against Germany on March 12 and 13.

Read: World Cup: India grouped with China, England and New Zealand

The Indian men's team will then take on Argentina on March 19 and 20.

The following month, both the Indian men's and women's teams will meet England on April 2 and 3.

Safety of athletes

Due to the popularity of the sport in the region, the organizers believe it would not be possible to control the crowds and follow all the necessary COVID-19 prevention guidelines and protocols as laid out by the government.

Also read: Janneke Schopman says FIH Pro League will help India fine tune game plans

As social distancing is a priority due to the prevailing pandemic situation, the decision to hold the matches without any fans was prioritized.

For the organizers, it is imperative to hold the tournament in an environment where the health and safety of the participating teams, including and support staff, is of paramount importance.

The Kalinga Stadium will only be open to accredited operational staff, participants of the tournament, sponsors, staff of participating organizations, delegates, and guests.

The situation will be reviewed at the end of February for matches scheduled from March.

Also read: IOA chief Narinder Batra slams Hockey India for below-par performances

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee