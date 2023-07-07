FIH Junior Hockey Women's World Cup: 39-member core player group named for coaching camp

A 39-member core player group was unveiled on Friday (July 7) by Hockey India and is gearing up to take part in Junior Women's National Coaching Camp. This camp aims to nurture the skills further, preparing them to compete on the international grand stage.

Notably, the camp will take place in Bengaluru from July 18 to August 4 at SAI. The Indian contingent's goal is to enhance their preparations for the upcoming FIH Junior Hockey Women's World Cup. The elite event is all set to be played in Santiago, Chile, from November 29 to December 10 this year.

In the recent turns of events, Tushar Khandker has been appointed as the coach for the Indian junior Women's hockey team. The former Indian captain will guide the young athletes so they can climb up the ladder, proving their mettle in the game.

The team's recent victory in the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023 in July will boast their confidence ahead of the World Cup. They overpowered Korea by a scoreline of 2-1 in the grand finale. They will be willing to carry on the momentum in the training camp, and then in the prestigious World Cup.

Alongside winning the Asia Cup 2023, team India also adhered to direct qualification for the FIH World Cup which firmed their place as the top contender from the Asian continent.

Core player group for training camp ahead of FIH Junior Hockey Women's World Cup

Notably, Kurmapu Ramya, Madhuri Kindo, Neelam, Mahima Tete, Mamita Oram, Nishi Yadav, Manju Chorsiya, Sujata Kujur, Dipi Monika Toppo, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Preeti, Annu, Yogita, Aditi Maheswari, Bhumiksha Sahu, Jyothi Edula, Jyoti Singh, Ashwini Kolekar, Priyanka Yadav, Nikita Toppo, Anisha Sahu, Taranpreet Kaur, Mudugula Bhavani, Deepika Soreng, Chandana J, Kajal Bara, Kshetrimayum Sonia Devi, Hina Bano, Hritika Singh, Khushboo Khan, Manashri Narendra Shedage, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar, Nirupama, Ritanya Sahu, Munmuni Das, Anjali Barwa, Sakshi Rana, Puja Sahoo, and Ropni Kumari have been named in the core player group to take part in the Junior Women National Coaching camp.

Coach Tushar Khandker, who is ready and steady to deliver insights to the Indian contingent named for the core player group, said that their core focus is to touch the skies alongside celebrating recent success. His statement reads:

"Our focus now is to build upon the team's recent success and achieve even greater heights at our next major tournaments, especially the prestigious Junior World Cup, which is just a few months away."

"The training camp will serve as a crucial platform for the core player group to fine-tune their strategies, sharpen their techniques, and foster even stronger team dynamics. Also, we will emphasize the importance of discipline, teamwork, and mental fortitude, instilling in them the values necessary to excel at the highest level of the game."

