FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Spain defeat India 4-1 in pool match

In a much-anticipated match at the Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday, India squared off against Spain. The lads in blue were expected to be the favored side, courtesy of their recent performances, however, they collapsed as Spain emerged victorious with a compelling 4-1 win. Spain saw two of their goals coming by Cabre Verdiell while Andreas Rafi scored as many.

This Hockey World Cup match started with Spain possessing an early lead over India, showing their attacking prowess. Verdiell scored the first goal with a masterful backhand strike, which put the Indian goalkeeper on the defensive. As a result, India struggled to gain control in the first few minutes, encountering persistent attacks from the opponent side.

Borras tried a long-range finish, testing the Indian goalkeeper who made an important save. Then Verdiell persisted in being a game-changer for his side, attempting another attack that earned his side a penalty corner. Nicolas Alvarez earned a green card for delaying the penalty corner, which added to India's further challenges.

Despite the defensive efforts, Spain capitalized on yet another penalty corner and Andreas Rafi was the man behind the goal as he utilized the opportunity. The first quarter ended with India trailing 0-2.

Rohit helped India score first goal in Junior Hockey World Cup match against Spain

As the following quarter of the Hockey World Cup match began, India aimed to regain control. Defender Rohit earned India's first penalty corner, attempting a shot that unluckily missed its mark.

With two consecutive opportunities missed, Rohit was finally able to seize the moment. As he scored the team's first goal, it helped in bringing India back into the game. Consequently, the second half ended with India trailing 1-2.

However, the third quarter saw Verdiell successfully marking his second goal, which extended Spain's lead to 3-1. Despite India's continuous strive, they were unable to level the score by the end of the third quarter. The assertiveness escalated as Bobby Singh Dhami received a yellow card for a foul tackle, causing him a five-minute suspension from the game.

Moving to the final quarter, India had another chance with a penalty corner. Nevertheless, they failed to convert the opportunity into a goal once again. Spain's Rafi, on the other hand, was successful in turning a penalty into a goal. He celebrated his second goal of the game and contributed to Spain's 4-1 victory.

It is pertinent to mention that Uttam Singh and co will now play their final pool match of the Hockey World Cup against Canada on Saturday.