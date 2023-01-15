FIH Men's Hockey World Cup: India settle for goal-less draw after pulsating encounter with England

India had to settle for a draw in a nerve-jangling and enthralling match against England in the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023, played at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela, on Sunday, 15 January. Despite being a goal-less draw, it was the most thrilling match of the competition and saw both teams having innumerable chances.

Both teams played out of their skins when it came to defending and hence, nullified all efforts of the attackers.

India didn’t start the game with as much efficiency as the last match and were making some slight errors in their passing. Hardik Singh, India’s most important player these days, took some time to get fully involved. England, meanwhile, started mounting attacks after attacks on the home team.

The Indian defense and PR Sreejesh were put under serious pressure in the first quarter. As a result, England gained five penalty corners, but they were undone by some brilliant work from first-runner Manpreet Singh. The former captain was making it nearly impossible for the English players to take a shot.

India struggled to get their attacking game going. However, with just over two minutes remaining in the first quarter, they earned their first penalty corner, but Harmanpreet Singh failed to trap the ball for his drag-flick and it went to waste.

India start dominating proceedings with brilliant attacking moves

After the first half of the second quarter again seeing India on the defensive, the tide turned in the last seven-and-a-half minutes. India found their attacking rhythm and started penetrating the English circle repeatedly.

What made the difference was the Indian midfield, especially Hardik getting more involved. However, England returned the favor by showing the same steeliness in their defense as India. While Akashdeep Singh and Mandeep Singh were again playing well, the English marking gave no space to the attackers. Thus, the first half ended without a goal.

The third quarter saw the game opening up even more. Both teams got golden opportunities but missed narrowly. Hardik showed his amazing playmaking skills when he made a superb run into the circle, dodging two defenders, and took two shots at goal. However, England managed to avoid conceding.

The Indian team were in full attacking mode, but this meant that they left a scanty presence on their backs. This allowed England to mount some dangerous counter-attacks. On one occasion, the English team’s attacker had a clear shot from the front of the goal with no one but Sreejesh in front. The Indian veteran made a slide to counter the incoming strike and the English player hit the ball wide.

Apart from this occasion, the Indian team defended superbly in and around their own circle. The marking and interception was top-class, and so was their one-on-one tackling. Harmanpreet may have again failed to convert his PC chances, but he more than made up for it with his solid defending. The skipper used his large physique and brilliant dribbling skills to stop the English attackers in their tracks.

Last-minute drama

The final quarter saw India suffering a big jolt as Hardik had to leave the field with around five minutes remaining, due to a seeming sprain. The loss of their best player had an impact, and so did a green card given to Amit Rohidas.

Yet, India kept creating opportunities by finding channels to get the ball into the circle. However, England simply crowded the ‘D’ to prevent a crucial last touch or last strike. One Indian incursion saw Mandeep Singh making a beautiful and cheeky back pass through his legs straight into the circle but the ball just evaded Akashdeep standing behind the defenders.

India had a very tense time at the end of the match when England earned a penalty corner through a bad mistake by Rohidas. The Odisha player missed the ball while trying to clear it and gave England a golden opportunity. However, Sam Ward’s drag-flick saved by the postman. England were looking to make one more push into the circle but the clock ran out. The match ended with points split.

The stars of the match were the two teams’ defense units, including the two main goalkeepers – PR Sreejesh and Oliver Payne. They ensured a highly open contest with countless scoring opportunities that ended in a 0-0 draw.

