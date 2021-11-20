FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021: Team Germany arrives in Bhubaneswar, Odisha

The German hockey team reached India ahead of the upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Germany will kickstart their campaign against Pakistan on 24 November.

Earlier, Chile, Poland, Canada and Malaysia's teams arrived in Bhubaneshwar ahead of the Hockey Men's Junior World Cup. Whereas the Netherlands, France and Argentina teams touched down in Bhubaneshwar, on November 17.

As many as 16 teams will battle for the trophy at the prestigious tournament.

The Hockey Men's Junior World Cup is scheduled to commence on 24 November at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Hockey teams talk about preparations ahead of FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021

Team Germany head coach Valentin Altenburg is excited upon their arrival in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He stressed about their training amidst the COVID 19 pandemic. He also talked about the amount of exposure the team got during their matches against the European teams.

"We are extremely excited to come and play here in Bhubaneswar in such a big stadium. Kalinga Stadium is one of the finest hockey stadiums in the world. We have done lots of training in small regional groups during Covid-19 lockdown periods. We also got to play many games against our European Friends during the summer months, which will help us in the tournament," said Germany head coach Valentin Altenburg.

Meanwhile, the Canadian team, which has already reached Bhubaneswar, is eyeing a good start at the tournament.

"We are really excited, we are looking forward to playing in one of the Meccas for hockey in the world, and the stadium is really impressive. So, we are looking forward to getting a few games in there," said the Canadian captain Christopher Tardif.

FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Pools

Pool A: Belgium, Malaysia, South Africa and Chile.

Pool B: India, Canada, France and Poland.

Pool C: Netherlands, Spain, Korea and the United States.

Pool D: Germany, Argentina, Pakistan and Egypt

