FIH Olympic Hockey Qualifiers:  India stay in contention with  resounding 3-1 win over New Zealand

The Indian women kept their hopes alive at the FIH Olympic Hockey Qualifiers with a resounding 3-1 win over New Zealand in their second group game in Ranchi.

India now has three points from two matches after losing to the USA 0-1 in their opening encounter on Saturday, and have a game in hand against Italy.

Backed by a mammoth crowd, Salima Tete and Sangita Kumari tested the New Zealand defense with searing runs. On the other hand, the Indian defense also performed admirably, thwarting the opposition strikers in what was a must-win encounter for the home side.

The Indians got off to a dream start after Salima Tete sprinted into the New Zealand circle in the first minute of play even before the Black Sticks Women had time to settle in.

Sangita Kumari got the ball into the back of the net much to the delight of the Indian supporters in the stands.

The awkward bounce at the Ranchi stadium led to a few sloppy PC stops from the New Zealanders throughout the contest. Megan Hull restored parity for New Zealand off a short corner after the ball appeared to have struck Vaishnavi's foot in the circle in the ninth minute.

Despite the Maharashtra girl's claim to the contrary, there was no advice possible on the video referral which the New Zealand captain capitalized on.

A tackle from behind led to India winning a PC and Udita Duhan made no mistake with her slap shot in the 12th minute.

The Indians scored a third after a scorching run with Beauty Dungdung credited with the goal although the ball touched an opposition defender's stick en route to the back of the net.

A flurry of attacks led to New Zealand earning a short corner midway through the third quarter but the Indians managed to hang on to the two-goal lead.

Janneke Schopman's charges kept their composure at the death to come away deserving winners against the Black Sticks Women in the pulsating Olympic Hockey Qualifiers match.

How is Pool B shaping up at the FIH Olympic Hockey Qualifiers?

The USA head Pool B with six points from two matches

After missing out on a spot at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the USA are in the driver's seat after registering two successive wins at the FIH Olympic Hockey Qualifiers.

With six points from two games, the American girls, who were eliminated by India in the 2019 qualifiers, head Pool B with six points from two games.

The USA cruised to a 2-0 win against Italy after shocking the Savita Punia-led Indian side with a 1-0 victory on Saturday.

New Zealand and India have both won a match apiece while the Italians are yet to register a victory at the FIH Olympic Hockey Qualifiers.

The Indians take on Italy while the USA play New Zealand on January 16 with some intriguing possibilities stacked up.

Meanwhile, in Pool A, Japan held mighty Germany to a 1-1 draw, as a result of which both teams have four points from two games.

The Italians did look dangerous on occasion against the USA and the Indians will be wary of Federica Carta in their final pool game of the Olympic Hockey Qualifiers.