FIH President Tayyab Ikram ensures unwavering sport dynamics amid proposed penalty corner rule trial

Tayyab Ikram, President of the FIH, emphasized preserving hockey's essence and dynamics during the testing of the proposed PC rule changes. This commitment ensures the sport's integrity throughout the adjustment period.

The rule alteration aims to enhance safety for PC defenders by granting them more reaction time against drag flicks, which can reach speeds of approximately 150kmph.

The proposed rule mandates that all attacking players, with the exception of the backline pusher, position themselves at least five meters outside the striking circle. This area, often referred to as the 'D,' serves as the designated region and is situated beyond the goalpost by 12 meters.

"There have been some very positive changes in the rules. Some countries are already undergoing the trial, and I am taking their views, reviews on the same, along with taking their ideas, which have been encouraging so far," FIH chief Ikram said during a media interaction.

Tayyab Ikram, FIH President, assured India's enduring significance to the federation, acknowledging its hockey fervor. While India's regular hosting showcases FIH's presence, the federation seeks to diversify opportunities by allowing other nations to host tournaments.

The president acknowledged the importance of cultivating hockey heroes to underscore the efficiency of the new PC rule. He expressed his commitment to creating a professional environment through endeavors like the Hockey India League (HIL) that align with the FIH's vision.

Tayyab Ikram launches Innovative Empowerment Program

In a recent announcement, Tayyab Ikram, President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), introduced a groundbreaking Empowerment Program.

"Under our empowerment program, we are working on how we can empower our national associations," Ikram said.

“FIH is not about Pro League or World Cup or Olympics. FIH was made up of 140 nations.. So, it has compelled me to introduce a new strategy, the Empowerment and Engagement Strategy, which has four to five strong features. It includes 15 to 45 new hockey pitches to be installed by 2024," he added.

The Empowerment and Engagement Strategy, a cornerstone of this program, boasts several impactful features. Notably, it envisions the installation of 15 to 45 new hockey pitches by 2024, fostering accessibility and growth.

The effort highlights 300 days of high-performance aid for nations, a new FIH-level competition tier for lower-ranked teams, and 200 days of grassroots coaching by FIH experts. Tayyab Ikram emphasized that the program guarantees an ample supply of hockey equipment, addressing potential shortages in India, Pakistan, and beyond.

Following the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy, India anticipates future international hockey tournaments, despite the fact that none are currently scheduled.

Bhola Nath emphasized a balanced focus on men's and women's hockey, affirming their intention to return to India with expanded hockey engagements.