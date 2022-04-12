FIH Pro League 2021/22: Germany men's hockey team land in Bhubaneswar ahead of two-legged tie against India

The Indian men's hockey team will take on team Germany in a two-legged tie in the FIH Pro League 2021/22 this week.

The German men's hockey team arrived in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Tuesday (April 12) ahead of the double-header. The matches will take place at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium on April 14 and 15, 2022.

The German head coach André Henning is upbeat as several young players will mark their debut for the team at the iconic Kalinga Stadium. He said:

"We are here with a young team. It is a special moment for most of the guys as they will be making their debuts here in India. So, getting their first cap ever in the hockey country and in one of the best stadiums in the world is an amazing opportunity. We are very excited to play at the Kalinga Stadium."

He also shed light on the team's preparations and said:

"We have come here with a totally different team. We had to leave some of the guys home due to Euro Hockey League (EHL). To be honest, it will be tough but we are competitive and are good enough for a surprise. The goal for us is to gain experience and just grow on the big stage. It's an amazing opportunity for the boys and we will try to make the best out of the opportunity."

Hockey India @TheHockeyIndia



Germany Men’s team arrives in Bhubaneswar, Odisha for the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-2022 game against India on the 14th and 15th of April, 2022.



#IndiaKaGame #HockeyIndia #FIHProLeague @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI The league's euphoria persists.🤩Germany Men’s team arrives in Bhubaneswar, Odisha for the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-2022 game against India on the 14th and 15th of April, 2022. The league's euphoria persists.🤩Germany Men’s team arrives in Bhubaneswar, Odisha for the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-2022 game against India on the 14th and 15th of April, 2022.#IndiaKaGame #HockeyIndia #FIHProLeague @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI https://t.co/kGLSHu2v2W

The Indian men's team is currently at the top of the FIH Pro points table with 21 points from 10 matches. The Germans are just behind them with 17 points from eight matches. Recalling the team Germany's performance in the FIH Pro League so far, Henning said:

"17 points in eight matches is extremely good but I think we still have to improve. I am still not happy with the way we played the whole time but I've seen that the team is making huge steps and amazing improvements. So, well deserved 17 points. We are in a good position now but still, a lot to do for the upcoming games here in India."

Henning also spoke about the Amit Rohidas-led Indian team and said:

"I just have the biggest respect for the way they play, the way they have improved in the last few years. They are at the top at the moment and that's well deserved. They showed some extremely strong performances and have improved on the pitch, which reflects in their results. I think it's not a big surprise that they are so successful at the moment, and are, of course, extremely hard to beat."

International Hockey Federation @FIH_Hockey Here's a look at the Season 3 Men's FIH Hockey Pro League Team Standings, as on 6th April 2022.



India move to the top of the table after collecting 5 out of the possible 6 points against England, with Germany and Netherlands following closely behind. Here's a look at the Season 3 Men's FIH Hockey Pro League Team Standings, as on 6th April 2022. India move to the top of the table after collecting 5 out of the possible 6 points against England, with Germany and Netherlands following closely behind. https://t.co/9aVOpAM3Mv

FIH Pro League: India vs Germany match details

The India vs Germany FIH Pro League matches will take place on April 14 and 15, 2022 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Match 1: India vs Germany

Date: April 14, 2022; Timings: 07:30 pm IST

Match 2: India vs Germany

Date: April 15, 2022; Timings: 05:00 pm IST

Streaming details:

All FIH Pro League 2022 matches are being telecast live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels. Matches are also available for live streaming on the Hotstar app.

Also read: FIH Pro League (Men's) 2021/22: India vs Germany, Indian squad, schedule and streaming details

Edited by Ritwik Kumar