FIH Pro League 2021-22: Indian women's hockey team went down 0-5 to Belgium in the second two-legged tie

The Savita Punia-led Indian women's hockey team suffered their second consecutive defeat against Belgium in the second leg of the ongoing 2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League. India lost 0-5 at Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp on Sunday (June 12).

Barbara Nelen (2'), Charlotte Englebert (4'), Abi Raye (19'), Stephanie Vanden Borre (23') and Ambre Ballenghein (36') scored at regular intervals for Belgium. They mounted consistent pressure on India and eventually attained a one-sided win.

Belgium's Barbara Nelen provided the hosts with an early lead in the second minute. The hosts doubled their lead through Charlotte Englebert in the next few minutes as the scoreboard read 2-0 at the end of the first quarter.

They carried forward the lead through Abi Raye's successful coversion in her third attempt to provide her team with a 3-0 lead in the 19th minute. Belgium started the second quarter aggressively and rode on the momentum to dominate most of the possession in the second quarter as well.

Stephanie Vanden Borre scored Belgium's fourth goal in the 23rd minute. They earned a penalty corner in the 26th minute of the match, which, however, was guarded well by Bichu Devi.

In the closing minutes, India earned their first penalty corner of the match, but failed to convert it into a goal. Belgium took a massive 4-0 lead at the end of the first half.

They went on to extend their lead further as Amre Ballenghienin scored the team's fifth goal in the 36th minute.

The final quarter of the match witnessed some end-to-end action, with both teams mounting raids in each other's striking circles. However, it was too late for India to recuperate from the setback, eventually losing 0-5 to Belgium.

Earlier, the Indian women's hockey team went down 1-2 against the hosts in their first match of a two-legged tie on Saturday, June 11.

FIH Pro League 2022: Indian women's team's upcoming fixtures

Match 1: Argentina vs India

Date: June 18, 2022 Timings: 5:30 pm IST

Match 2: Argentina vs India

Date: June 19, 2022 Timings: 5:30 pm IST

Match 1: USA vs India

Date: June 21, 2022 Timings: 8:00 pm IST

Match 2: USA vs India

Date: June 22, 2022 Timings: 8:00 pm IST

FIH Pro League 2022: Streaming details

All FIH Pro League 2022 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels. Matches will also be available for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Also read: Mohammed Raheel shares his experience following an outstanding FIH Hockey 5s tournament

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far