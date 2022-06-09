FIH Pro League 2021/22: "We are prepared for Belgium" - Indian women's hockey skipper Savita Punia

The Savita Punia-led Indian women's hockey team will be in action in a double-header against Belgium in the upcoming 2021/22 FIH Pro League at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein Stadium in Antwerp, Belgium.

The European leg of the FIH Pro League matches will be conducted in Belgium and the Netherlands between June 11 and June 22.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team are currently third in the 2021/22 FIH Pro League table, with 22 points in eight games behind Argentina (38 points) and the Netherlands (26 points).

In a release issued by Hockey India, Savita said:

"We are prepared for Belgium. We have a number of seasoned players in our squad who know what it takes to win on foreign soil. We have been consistently performing well in recent months, and we are confident that we have what it takes to win big games away from home."

The Indian skipper continued:

"We have worked on the mistakes we made against the Netherlands in our previous two games and are confident that we will not repeat the same mistakes in the upcoming games. We have talked about the areas where we need to improve and worked hard in those areas and are confident that we'll succeed here."

FIH Pro League 2022: Indian women's hockey team schedule

Match 1: Belgium vs India

Date: June 11, 2022 Timings: 5:30 pm IST

Match 2: Belgium vs India

Date: June 12, 2022 Timings: 5:30 pm IST

Match 1: Argentina vs India

Date: June 18, 2022 Timings: 5:30 pm IST

Match 2: Argentina vs India

Date: June 19, 2022 Timings: 5:30 pm IST

Match 1: USA vs India

Date: June 21, 2022 Timings: 8:00 pm IST

Match 2: USA vs India

Date: June 22, 2022 Timings: 8:00 pm IST

FIH Pro League 2022: Streaming details

All the Pro League 2022 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels. Matches will also be available for live streaming on the Hotstar app.

