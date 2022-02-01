FIH Pro League 2022: India beat China 7-1 on debut

The Indian Women’s Hockey team kickstarted their debut campaign in the FIH Pro League 2021/22 with a solid 7-1 win over China in the Sultan Qaboos Complex in Muscat, Oman on January 31.

Sushila Chanu converted two penalty strokes while Navneet Kaur, Gurjit Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Neha and Sharmila Devi scored one goal each.

India raced off the blocks and scored their first goal in just the fifth minute. Navneet Kaur found the net from inside the circle, giving the team a flying start in their debut clash.

India continued implementing their high pressing style which proved to be effective as they controlled the majority of possession. However, China in the 10th minute earned them the first penalty corner of the match, which the Indian skipper successfully deflected.

Neha doubled the lead in the 12th minute with a close-range strike as India ended the opening quarter with a 2-0 lead. India continued their dominant attack in the second quarter but missed a few easy opportunities.

Forward Vandana Katariya took charge in the 40th minute with a brilliant reverse hit, making it 3-0 in the third quarter.

After a lot of struggle, China finally broke through, with Xue Deng finding a gap as the scoreboard read 3-1 by the end of the third quarter. China finally reduced the deficit in the 43rd minute.

A few minutes later, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam scored the first of her penalty strokes in the 47th minute by slotting the ball into the bottom left corner. Meanwhile, Sharmila Devi struck again in the next minute through to give India a 5-1 lead.

Lalremsiami earned India’s second penalty stroke, which was converted by Gurjit Kaur as she rolled the ball into goal in the 50th minute while Sushila scored her second goal as India defeated China 7-1.

With the win, the Indian women’s hockey team moved into third position in the FIH Pro League points table.

FIH Hockey Pro League: India vs China Schedule

The Indian Women's Hockey team will take on China again in the return leg match at the Sultan Qaboos Complex in Muscat, Oman on Tuesday (February 1).

Timings: 04:30pm (IST)

Matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD and Hotstar.

Edited by shilpa17.ram