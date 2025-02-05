FIH Pro League 2024-25: How to purchase tickets for the Bhubaneswar leg?

The Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 will be held from February 15 to 25 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium. The competition will consist of the men's and women's events.

In the women's competition, the teams competing are hosts India, Germany, the Netherlands, England, and Spain. The men's event consists of England, Spain, Germany, Ireland, and India. Each team will play a total of eight matches, including two matches against each opponent.

Fans can catch their favorite hockey stars live in action for free. However, they need to buy a pass for the matches on Ticketgenie.in. Fans can purchase tickets by clicking on the link here. A day's pass will grant fans access to the stadium for all three matches of the day.

India men will begin their campaign against Spain, while the women's side will take on England in their season opener. Both matches will be played on February 15.

FIH Pro League 2024-25: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

WOMEN:

Saturday, February 15

Germany vs Spain, 3:00 pm

India vs England, 5:15 pm

Sunday, February 16

Spain vs Germany, 3:00 pm

India vs England, 5:15 pm

Tuesday, February 18

India vs Spain, 5:15 pm

Wednesday, February 19

India vs Spain, 7:30 pm

Friday, February 21

England vs Netherlands, 3:00 pm

India vs Germany, 5:15 pm

Saturday, February 22

Netherlands vs England, 3:00 pm

India vs Germany, 5:15 pm

Monday, February 24

India vs Netherlands, 5:15 pm

Tuesday, February 25

India vs Netherlands, 5:15 pm

MEN:

Saturday, February 15

India vs Spain, 7:30 pm

Sunday, February 16

India vs Spain, 7:30 pm

Tuesday, February 18

England vs Spain, 3:00 pm

India vs Germany, 7:30 pm

Wednesday, February 19

Spain vs England, 3:00 pm

India vs Germany, 5:15 pm

Friday, February 21

India vs Ireland, 7:30 pm

Saturday, February 22

India vs Ireland, 7:30 pm

Monday, February 24

Germany vs Ireland, 3:00 pm

India vs England, 7:30 pm

Tuesday, February 25

Ireland vs Germany, 3:00 pm

India vs England, 7:30 pm

