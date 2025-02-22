FIH Pro League 2024-25 Points Table: Updated women's standings after India vs Germany

India finished last in the FIH Pro League 2024-25 standings with four points from five matches, including one win, one draw, and three losses. They have a goal difference of -5, scoring eight goals and conceding 13 times.

Ad

China are placed atop the points table with 16 points from eight matches, including four wins, three draws, and a loss. The Asian nation have a goal difference of seven, scoring 19 times, and conceding six.

Meanwhile, Spain are second in the standings with 14 points from eight matches, having won four matches, one draw, and three losses. They have a goal difference of -2, having scored 15 goals and conceded 17 times.

With 12 points from five matches, the Netherlands are third in the points table. They have registered four wins and a loss. The Dutch side has a goal difference of 12, having scored 20 goals and conceded eight times.

Ad

Trending

Belgium, on the other hand, have 10 points from five matches, courtesy of three wins, a loss, and a draw. They have a goal difference of six, having scored 16 goals and conceded 10 goals.

Argentina have nine points from six matches, including two wins, two losses, and as many draws. They have a goal difference of zero, having scored and conceded 12 goals each.

Australia, Germany, and Australia are placed sixth, seventh, and eighth in the points table with eight points, six points, and five points, respectively. They have a goal difference of two, -6, and -14 thus far in the competition.

Ad

FIH Pro League 2024-25: Results (February 21)

Argentina beat Australia 2-1

England lost to Netherlands 1-5

India lost to Germany 0-4

FIH Pro League 2024-25: Fixtures (February 22)

Australia vs Belgium, 6:00 am IST

Netherlands vs England, 3:00 pm IST

India vs Germany, 5:15 pm IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback