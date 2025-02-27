FIH Pro League 2024-25 Points Table: Updated women's standings after India vs Netherlands

India (previously seventh) have jumped to the sixth position in the FIH Pro League 2024-25 points table with nine points from eight matches after defeating the Netherlands in a shootout. Thus far, India have registered two wins, two draws, and four losses in the ongoing FIH Pro League. The hosts have a goal difference of -6, having scored 13 goals and conceded 19.

Ad

As a result of India's victory, Australia slipped to the seventh position with eight points from as many games, including two wins, one draw, and five losses. They have a goal difference of -1, having scored 15 goals and conceded one more.

Netherlands, on the other hand, have retained the first position in the standings with 19 points from eight outings, having won six, lost one, and drawn as many games. The European nation has a goal difference of 20, scoring 32 times and conceding a dozen goals.

Ad

Trending

Belgium are third in the standings with 17 points and a goal difference of eight, while third-placed China have 16 points and a goal difference of seven thus far in the FIH Pro League 2024-25.

Spain and Argentina are fourth and fifth, respectively, in the points table, with 14 points each. Spain have a goal difference of -2, having scored 15 goals and conceded 17. The South American nation, on the other hand, has a goal difference of one, having scored 14 times and conceded 13.

Ad

Germany are eighth in the standings with six points and a goal difference of -7. They have scored 11 goals and conceded 18. Meanwhile, England are ninth in the table with just five points and a goal difference of -19. They have scored 11 goals and conceded 31 in the competition.

FIH Pro League 2024-25: Fixtures (February 25)

India 2(2) - 2(1) Netherlands

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback