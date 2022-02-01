FIH Pro League: India beat China 2-1, will face Netherlands next

The Indian women's hockey team continued their terrific run as they outclassed China 2-1 in the FIH Pro League 2021/22 at the Sultan Qaboos Complex in Muscat, Oman on February 1.

Earlier on Monday (January 31), the Indian women’s hockey team kickstarted their debut campaign in the FIH Pro League 2021/22 with a solid 7-1 win over China. Drag flick specialist Gurjit Kaur struck twice as the Women in Blue climbed to the top spot in the points table with six points, tied alongside the Netherlands.

Hockey India @TheHockeyIndia ! 🤩



games and wins in both clashes mean that are right at the top of the ladder!



#IndiaKaGame AT THE! 🤩games and wins in both clashes mean thatare right at the top of the ladder! AT THE 🔝! 🤩2️⃣ games and wins in both clashes mean that 🇮🇳 are right at the top of the ladder! 💙#IndiaKaGame https://t.co/aifGAPrYrB

India started the match by making quick moves to bypass China's midfield. They went on to earn an early penalty corner in the third minute of the match. Gurjit Kaur's low, powerful flick gave the team an early break as the scoreboard read 1-0 in the first quarter.

India continued to press high in China's half as Vandana Katariya pulled up to score but her shot went wide of the goalpost. India kept possession for most of the first quarter, not allowing China to get through and maintaining their 1-0 lead.

A few minutes into the second quarter, China pressed high in India's circle but Nikki Pradhan defended well to clear the danger. India continued their dominant run as they invaded the Chinese defence, creating multiple scoring opportunities. They started the second half aggressively, with Sharmila Devi taking multiple shots as the game entered the third quarter.

China then made a smart move as Wang Shumin struck the ball inside the empty nets to get the equalizer in the 39th minute.

In the 49th minute, India received their second penalty corner of the fourth quarter, and this time, Gurjit Kaur converted to score her second goal of the match, giving India a 2-1 advantage.

China tried to get the ball back to get the equalizer. Unfortunately, they failed to break down the opposition's defence as India won the thrilling contest 2-1.

Hockey India @TheHockeyIndia



One more win against the Chinese at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 (Women).



1:2



#IndiaKaGame Just another day and we see a great performance put up by #TeamInBlue One more win against the Chinese at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 (Women).1:2 Just another day and we see a great performance put up by #TeamInBlue 💙One more win against the Chinese at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 (Women).💪🇨🇳 1:2 🇮🇳#IndiaKaGame https://t.co/agtq2u8kD5

FIH Pro League: India's next match details

The Indian women's hockey team will next face off against the Netherlands on February 19 and 20 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Live streaming details:

The matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD and the Hotstar app.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: PR Sreejesh wins World Games Athlete of the Year 2021 award

Edited by Ritwik Kumar