FIH Pro League: Indian women's hockey team edge Spain 2-1

The Indian women's hockey team continued their winning streak after defeating Spain 2-1 in the FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday. Team India kickstarted their FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 campaign on a high, winning both their matches against China in Muscat, Oman.

Spain, who are also competing in the FIH Hockey Pro League for the first time, squared off against the Netherlands. The Spanish women's hockey team lost their first match 1-0 against the Dutch while ending their second clash ended in a 2-2 draw.

It was a sluggish start for both teams as they remained goalless for the entire first quarter. However, it was the visitors who opened the scoring just a few minutes into the second quarter.

Spain stunned the Indians through a counter-attack after sending India captain Savita the wrong way during a one-on-one situation. Marta Segu struck a neatly structured field goal in the 18th minute to lend her team a 1-0 lead.

In response, Jyoti made a solo run against the counter-attack to level the scores at 1-1 in the second quarter.

However, Spain secured another penalty corner but failed to convert, with both teams going to half-time at 1-1. Neither team managed to slip through a goal in the third quarter.

In the 52nd minute, it was Neha Goyal who scored a stunning goal to help India seal the game 2-1.

FIH Pro League: Schedule & Match Timings in IST

Match: India vs Spain

Date: February 27, 2022 Timings: 5:00 pm IST

Streaming details:

All FIH Pro League 2022 matches will be shown live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Matches will also be streamed live on the Hotstar app.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar