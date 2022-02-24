FIH Pro League: Savita Punia confident of India's preparation

Indian women's hockey team captain and seasoned goalkeeper Savita Punia is confident her team will follow their gameplan and emerge victorious in the FIH Pro League matches against Spain.

The Indian women's hockey team will take on Spain in a double-header, to be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on February 26 and 27.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Savita Punia said although Spain are strong opponents, her team will focus on their own strengths and targets.

"Spain are a good team. They have improved a lot in the past few years, and so have we. We have confidence in ourselves, and we will focus on ourselves. We will follow the plans and structure laid down by our chief coach Janneke Schopman," Savita Punia said.

Read: FIH Hockey Pro League matches to be held behind closed doors

The team is training with full energy, says Savita Punia

Savita Punia disclosed that the Indian team has been sweating it out with hard training sessions ahead of the two-legged tie against Spain.

"We are having hard sessions at the camp in Bhubaneswar. The conditions are very humid in this city and we have our sessions in the afternoon. But everyone trains with full energy, and we are getting used to the conditions. Everyone is excited to play at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium again. We feel we are improving each day," Savita explained.

Also read: World Cup: India grouped with China, England and New Zealand

India started their FIH Pro League campaign on a high, winning both their games against China in Muscat, Oman.

Savita's deputy, Deep Grace Ekka, said the team will look to continue the winning momentum against Spain too.

"We picked up a big 7-1 win over China in the first match, but we had to work really hard to come away with a 2-1 win in the second match. But we are proud of the hard work we showed to get that win and now against Spain, we will look to improve upon those performances and continue the momentum," Ekka said.

Also read: Janneke Schopman says FIH Pro League will help India fine tune game plans

Edited by Parimal