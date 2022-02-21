FIH Pro League: Spanish men's hockey team arrive in Bhubaneswar ahead of their matches against India 

The Spanish men's hockey team landed in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on February 21. They will square off against India in a two-legged tie in the FIH Pro League. The matches are slated to take place on February 26- 27 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium.

The Spanish hockey team stated that they are ready for the challenge. Speaking about the preparations, the team's skipper Miralles said that they have undergone rigid training sessions over the past couple of weeks. He said:

"These past couple of weeks, we've been training a lot, we've seen a lot of games. We know how the Indian team play, we know their physicality and skills, so yeah we want to stay focused on the matches and we're ready for the challenge. I think we'll be having an interesting series against India and hopefully, we'll win against them."

The Indian hockey team has displayed terrific performances in the ongoing FIH Pro League with three wins from four matches. Meanwhile, having lost both their opening matches against England earlier this month, the Spanish hockey team will look to recoup.

Speaking about the losses, skipper Miralles added:

" Despite the losses, I think there were a lot of things that we did great. So hopeful of learning from our mistakes and improving on them. We need the first wins in this Pro League season, so we keep having faith in the way we trained, and what our coach is telling us to do."

Spain's head coach Max Caldas also spoke about the losses and their expectations ahead of their match against India. He said:

"We are not too concerned about the losses against England. We have just started, we've played only two matches, so I wouldn't put too much emphasis on winning or losing yet. We were really competitive in our opening matches, and will try to play our brand of hockey against India."

FIH Pro League: Schedule & Match Timings in IST

Match: India vs Spain

Date: February 26, 2022 Timings: 7:30 pm IST

Match: India vs Spain

Date: February 27, 2022 Timings: 7:30 pm IST

Streaming details:

All FIH Pro League 2022 matches will be shown live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Matches will also be shown live on Hotstar.

