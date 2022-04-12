FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup 2022: India lose 3-0 in shootout against England in bronze medal match

The Indian junior women's hockey team went down 3-0 in a shootout against England on Tuesday (April 12). The result marked the end of a spectacular run with a fourth-place finish at the 2022 FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Both teams were tied at 2-2 in the regulation time. Mumtaz, India's highest goal scorer with eight goals, struck twice (21' and 47') while Millie Giglio (18') and Claudia Swain (58') scored for the English side to take the match to a shoot-out.

Unfortunately, India stumbled in the shootout as Sharmila Devi, skipper Salima Tete and Sangita Kumari missed their chances. England avenged their loss from the 2013 Junior World Cup in Monchengladbach as Katie Curtis, Swain and Maddie Axford helped their team attain a bronze medal finish at the marquee event.

In 2013, it was India who defeated England in a shootout to fetch their first bronze medal at the Junior World Cup.

India were off to a shaky start after conceding a goal to England's Millie Giglio in the 18th minute into the match. Giglio's shot from inside the circle went past India's goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam as she mistimed her kick.

India equalized through Mumtaz, who struck her seventh goal of the tournament to slot the ball into the English goal to level the scores at 1-1 in the 21st minute.

Mumtaz once again scored for India to provide her team with a 2-1 lead in the 47th minute. The English team mounted numerous raids into the Indian defence, looking for opportunities for an equalizer.

Just a few minutes before the final whistle, England's Claudia Swain scored the equalizer 2-2 to take the match to a shootout.

Elsewhere, the Netherlands vanquished Germany 3-1 to win their fourth Junior Women's World Cup title. Tessa Beetsma, who was adjudged the Player of the Match in the finals, said following the game:

"It was an incredible game and we had to fight against Germany. The defence was great today. My teammates make the goals. I am looking for the goal chance in the six-metre area in front of goal."

Salima Tete speaks after disappointing loss against England

Indian skipper Salina Tete expressed her pride in the team for their outstanding campaign. Speaking about India's performance, Salina Tete, said:

"We've played well so far but it was hard luck today against England. Despite the loss, we fought together as a team throughout. We are a young bunch, it was a good experience. However, next time we will look to do even better."

