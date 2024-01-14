Field Hockey

FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Spain vs Great Britain, Match 6

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Jan 14, 2024 19:20 IST
FIH Women
FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Points Table (Image via FIH website)

Two Pool B matches took place on the FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 opening day on Sunday (January 14) in Valencia.

Spain are placed atop the Pool B standings with two wins, having won both matches they've played thus far. They have six points and a goal difference of eight in the competition.

They won their season opener 7-0 against Malaysia on Saturday and followed it up with a 1-0 victory against Great Britain on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Canada are placed second in the standings with three points and a goal difference. They have won and lost one match each, courtesy of a loss against Great Britain and a win against Malaysia.

Great Britain, on the other hand, have one win and a loss from two games in the FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024. With three points and a goal difference of one, they are placed third in the standings.

They started their campaign with a 2-0 win against Canada but lost their second match against 1-0 against Spain.

Malaysia are placed at the bottom of the Pool B standings, having lost both matches they've played thus far. They have zero points and a negative score difference of -10.

Pool B Points Table

PositionTeamGPWDLGFGAGDPoints
1Spain22008086
2Canada21013213
3Great Britain21012113
4Malaysia2002010-100

Korea are placed atop the Pool A standings with three points and a goal difference of three from one match. Meanwhile, Ukraine are placed at the bottom of the standings with a goal difference of -3.

Belgium and Ireland played out a goal-less draw on Saturday and are placed second and third in the points table, respectively.

Pool A Points Table

PositionTeamGPWDLGFGAGDPoints
1Korea11003033
2Belgium10100001
3Ireland10100001
4Ukraine100103-30

FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Valencia: Day 2 Results (January 14)

Pool B - Canada beat Malaysia 3-0

Pool B - Spain beat Great Britain 1-0

ALSO READ | "We always want to play with a crowd that's not in our favor" - Chile captain Camila Caram on crowd support in Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024

