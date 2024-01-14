FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Spain vs Great Britain, Match 6

Two Pool B matches took place on the FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 opening day on Sunday (January 14) in Valencia.

Spain are placed atop the Pool B standings with two wins, having won both matches they've played thus far. They have six points and a goal difference of eight in the competition.

They won their season opener 7-0 against Malaysia on Saturday and followed it up with a 1-0 victory against Great Britain on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Canada are placed second in the standings with three points and a goal difference. They have won and lost one match each, courtesy of a loss against Great Britain and a win against Malaysia.

Great Britain, on the other hand, have one win and a loss from two games in the FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024. With three points and a goal difference of one, they are placed third in the standings.

They started their campaign with a 2-0 win against Canada but lost their second match against 1-0 against Spain.

Malaysia are placed at the bottom of the Pool B standings, having lost both matches they've played thus far. They have zero points and a negative score difference of -10.

Pool B Points Table

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Spain 2 2 0 0 8 0 8 6 2 Canada 2 1 0 1 3 2 1 3 3 Great Britain 2 1 0 1 2 1 1 3 4 Malaysia 2 0 0 2 0 10 -10 0

Korea are placed atop the Pool A standings with three points and a goal difference of three from one match. Meanwhile, Ukraine are placed at the bottom of the standings with a goal difference of -3.

Belgium and Ireland played out a goal-less draw on Saturday and are placed second and third in the points table, respectively.

Pool A Points Table

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Korea 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 2 Belgium 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 Ireland 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 4 Ukraine 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Valencia: Day 2 Results (January 14)

Pool B - Canada beat Malaysia 3-0

Pool B - Spain beat Great Britain 1-0

