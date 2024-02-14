The Indian women's hockey team fought hard to weather a storm of Dutch attacks while also launching a few brilliant forays but in vain. They went down 0-1 to the Netherlands in the Women's Hockey Pro League on February 14.

Savita Punia, who picked up a yellow card in the 43rd minute, came up with some incredible saves. Meanwhile, Bichu Devi, who replaced the Indian captain when she was penalized, was equally brilliant in front of the goal.

The Indians now have three points from six matches and will next play Australia at the Birsa Munda Stadium on Saturday.

An early burst of energy for the Indians set the tone for the contest, but the Dutch won the first short corner in the second minute of play. Yibbi Jansen, who has scored 11 goals thus far in the tournament, shot wide with her opening drag flick.

The home side continued to resist the wave of Dutch attacks. Felice Albers uncharacteristically missed the target before Vandana Katariya attempted to test the Netherlands' defence briefly.

The Dutch fortuitously won a penalty corner for a bouncing ball which hit an Indian foot very nearly, resulting in the opening goal in the 14th minute. Savita Punia was beaten but Navneet Kaur manufactured a goalline save before the follow-up penalty corner was saved.

Felice Albers finally scored after Elzemiek Zandee forced Savita Punia to pad one away in the 27th minute. An error from Vaishnavi Phalke allowed the Netherlands to earn their third short corner of the match in the 35th minute. But Yibbi Jansen was off target for the second time.

Mumtaz Khan had a crack at the Netherlands goal a minute later but Anne Veenendaal in the Dutch goal used her pads to good effect.

A scorching run from Salima Tete helped the Indians earn their first PC in the 37th minute. Following this, Janneke Schopman's team won four back-to-back re-awards. A couple of well-worked variations troubled the Dutch defence but India failed to find the back of the net even despite their series of spirited forays.

A five-minute yellow card to Savita Punia in the 43rd minute swung the momentum the visitors' way. They earned a short corner and made life difficult for the Indian deep defence and Bichu Devi who came on for the Indian captain.

Savita, who advanced to narrow the angle as Pien Dicke sprinted in, kicked the ball outside the circle. But she made amends with some magnificent saves in the final quarter.

The road ahead for India at the Women's Hockey Pro League

India have three points thus far at the Women's Hockey Pro League

The Indians have two matches in hand against Australia and the United States in the India leg of the Women's Hockey Pro League in Rourkela. They lost to Australia 0-3 before defeating the United States 3-1 in the first round of the competition in Bhubaneswar.

After a three-month gap, the Indians then play Argentina and Belgium in Antwerp in May. The Women's Hockey Pro League then moves to the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London. India will take on Great Britain and Germany in June.

The winner of the Women's Hockey Pro League will earn a direct ticket to the 2026 FIH Women's Hockey World Cup. Belgium and the Netherlands, however, automatically qualify as co-hosts of the quadrennial competition.