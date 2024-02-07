FIH Women's Hockey Pro League: India slump to third successive defeat, go down to Australia 0-3

India slumped to a third straight defeat in the Women's Hockey Pro League following a 0-3 defeat to Australia in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, February 7.

The Indians failed to convert five penalty corners with Gurjit Kaur, Udita, and Deepika unable to beat Australia's staunch PC defence.

Salima Tete earned an early short corner for the Indians in the second minute of play but Zoe Newman stood tall in the Australian goal. A scintillating run from Grace Stewart who charged into the Indian circle allowed the Australians a goal-scoring opportunity in the fifth minute but Savita Punia used her pads to good effect.

Kaitlin Nobbs sprinted into the attacking circle before finding an unmarked Grace Stewart who tapped the ball into the Indian net in the 19th minute.

Maddison Brooks' stinging shot was gloved away by Bichu Devi just before Gurjit Kaur conceded a soft PC in the 23rd minute. The Aussies earned a follow-up short corner which was superbly executed by Tatum Stewart giving the Indian goalkeeper no chance whatsoever.

A visibly anguished Janneke Schopman watched on as the home team created chances but lacked creativity in the circle. A yellow card was shown to Hattie Shand in the 44th minute, which followed Kershaw Stephanie's 42nd-minute green card that helped the Indians earn a short corner that did not come off as planned.

Salima Tete received a peach of an assist in the 48th minute before Udita and Deepika failed to convert the resultant penalty corner. Gurjit Kaur was on the pitch as the Indians earned another PC immediately after but the variation went wrong.

An Australian counterattack against the run of play witnessed Kaitlin Nobbs finding the back of the net with five minutes left on the clock. Navneet Kaur was on target but failed to beat Jocelyn Bartram in the 57th minute as the Indians upped the ante at the death but could not score.

Janneke Schopman's winless team will face the USA in the last of their first-leg matches on Friday before heading to Rourkela for the second leg of the competition.

China climbs to second place in Women's Hockey Pro League points table, the Netherlands on top

China's majestic run at the 2023-24 edition of the FIH Women's Hockey Pro League continued on Wednesday, as the Asian Games gold medalists drubbed the United States 3-0.

The Chinese who lost to the mighty Netherlands 1-3 on Tuesday are perched in second place in the Women's Hockey Pro League points table with nine points from four games. The Dutch themselves are on top of the heap with 21 points from seven matches.

The Australians who were stunned 0-3 by China in their opening game came back strongly to beat the USA 3-0. The win against India propelled the Hockeyroos into third place with six points from three matches.

Argentina who are not playing the India leg of the tournament are in the fourth spot with five points from four matches. Belgium and Germany are yet to begin their campaign, while Great Britain have a solitary point from four matches.

The Indians who went down to the USA by a lone goal in the Olympic Qualifiers are seeking to add some vital points before the start of the Rourkela leg of the Women's Hockey Pro League.