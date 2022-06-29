FIH Women's World Cup 2022: Experienced Indian hockey midfielder Sushila Chanu excited to make her debut

Experienced Indian midfielder Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam is thrilled to be part of her maiden 2022 FIH Women's World Cup campaign. The Women's Hockey World Cup will be held in the Netherlands and Spain from July 1 to 17.

The 30-year-old, who missed out on the 2018 World Cup due to an injury, will be in action from July 3. Speaking about the same, Sushila told PTI:

"In 2018, I missed playing the World Cup in London due to an injury. Subsequently, I struggled with form, which resulted in me missing out on the Asian Games that year. It was perhaps one of the biggest lows of my career. It was a difficult phase but I was determined to overcome it and earn my place in the squad again."

Sushila, who has represented India in over 200 matches, has endured a lot of ups and downs in her career, including sitting out in two major tournaments in the same year. She was out of the 2018 Asian Games Palembang-Jakarta campaign where India won a silver medal as well as the World Cup.

Speaking about the same, Sushila Chanu said:

"I am very happy and excited to have this opportunity to represent India at the World Cup. For many of my teammates, it's their second outing at the World Cup but for me, it's a first. It is an emotional moment for me and I surely believe it will be a memorable one for us."

The Savita Punia-led team will begin their campaign on July 3 against England. Shedding light on the team's preparations, Sushila said:

"Everyone is pumped up and looking forward to giving their 100 percent. The Netherlands is a fantastic venue for hockey and the hosts have created a great atmosphere for the participating teams. We are all looking forward to our first match and a good start against England is what we need."

FIH Women's World Cup 2022: Indian women's hockey fixtures

The Indian women's hockey team have been placed alongside England, New Zealand and China in Pool B.

Here's the list of matches:

Match 1: India vs England

Date: July 3, 2022 Timings: 8:00 pm IST

Match 2: India vs China

Date: July 5, 2022 Timings: 8:00 pm IST

Match 3: India vs New Zealand

Date: July 7, 2022 Timings: 11:00 pm IST

FIH Women's World Cup 2022: Streaming details

All 2022 FIH Women's World Cup matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Matches will also be available for live streaming on the Hotstar app.

