FIH Women's World Cup 2022: India play out 1-1 draw against England in the opening clash

The Indian women's hockey team played out a pulsating 1-1 draw against the English hockey team in their opening clash of the ongoing 2022 FIH Women's World Cup on Sunday (June 3) in the Netherlands.

England's Isabelle Petter (9') and India's Vandana Katariya (28') were the only goalscorers in the low-scoring Pool B match.

Both teams got off to a good start mounting raids in each other's circles, eyeing to keep the ball in possession in the first few minutes into the match.

However, with the help of an assist from the experienced Lily Owsley, Isabelle Petter struck the opening goal in the ninth minute to provide England with an early 1-0 lead.

Intent on cutting down the lead, India earned a Penalty Corner (PC) a few minutes later but Gurjit Kaur's dragflick failed to reach the target. India maintained their composure to earn another PC for foot-foul in the 28th minute.

Making no mistake this time, experienced Indian forward Vandana Katariya took charge to deflect the ball past English goalkeeper Maddie Hinge to score the equalizer in the 28th minute.

Both teams fought till the end in an enthralling contest, closing the match at 1-1 on the final whistle.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese hockey team came up against New Zealand and played out a 2-2 draw in the pool B match.

FIH Women's World Cup 2022: Indian women's hockey fixtures

The Indian women's hockey team have been placed alongside England, New Zealand and China in Pool B.

Here's the list of matches:

Match 1: India vs England (Draw)

Date: July 3, 2022 Timings: 8:00 pm IST

Match 2: India vs China

Date: July 5, 2022 Timings: 8:00 pm IST

Match 3: India vs New Zealand

Date: July 7, 2022 Timings: 11:00 pm IST

FIH Women's World Cup 2022:

Streaming details

All the 2022 FIH Women's World Cup matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1. Matches will also be available for live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Also read: "We will fight till the end" - Vandana Katariya and team all set for 2022 Commonwealth Games

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far