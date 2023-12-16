Five-Nations Hockey 2023 Women's Tournament: India vs Belgium preview, prediction, and where to watch

The Five-Nations Hockey tournament in Valencia enters the second day with the Indian women's team set to square off against Belgium.

Despite Gurjit Kaur and Sangita Kumari getting onto the scoresheet, India went down 2-3 against hosts Spain in the opener.

The Indians, who led 2-1 at the end of the first quarter, failed to sustain the momentum or add to their tally while the home team scored the winner in the final quarter after equalizing in the second.

Sara Barros Navarro gave Spain the lead in the second minute of play before Gurjit Kaur restored parity off a drag-flick in the 13th minute.

Sangita Kumari scored a minute later to hand her side a 2-1 lead before the end of the first quarter.

Patricia Alvarez Nardiz ensured that Spain went into the long breather with the scores level before Julia Strappato Garreta's goal midway through the fourth quarter allowed the Spaniards to come away with a win against the Indians.

The Women in Blue will next take on Belgium in a late-evening game on Saturday, December 16.

The Belgian women, who are ranked a couple of notches above the Indians, finished sixth in the FIH Women's World Cup last year after going down 1-2 against the near-indomitable Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

At the FIH Women's Pro League last year, a 46th-minute goal from Lalremsiami wasn't enough to stop the Belgians from registering a 2-1 win against India in Antwerp.

After locking horns with Belgium on Saturday, Janneke Schopman's team will take on Germany on December 19. The Women in Blue will then face Ireland on December 21.

Gurjit Kaur's comeback set to bolster Indians in Five-Nations Hockey event at Valencia

Gurjit Kaur scored the lone goal for India in the Olympic QF against Australia

The Indian women's hockey team would be looking to Gurjit Kaur to inspire the side ahead of the all-important Olympic qualifiers next month.

The ace drag-flicker's absence hurt the Indians during their Asian Games campaign even as the Savita Punia-led side went down 0-4 to China in the semifinals in Hangzhou.

Back in 2018, it was Gurjit Kaur, whose 52nd-minute short corner goal helped the Indians defeat China 1-0 in the semifinals of the Jakarta Asian Games.

The 28-year-old has been instrumental in getting the Indians over the line on the big stage as she did by scoring against mighty Australia in the 22nd minute of the Olympic quarterfinals.

Thanks to the penalty corner goal, Sjoerd Marijne's team created history by advancing to the semifinals of the Olympic Games after defeating Australia 1-0.

Gurjit's expertise will prove vital for India in the second match of the Five-Nations Hockey tournament in Valencia.

Prediction:

India 2 - 2 Belgium

Five-Nations Hockey - Where to Watch?

Unfortunately, the Five-Nations Hockey tournament will not be telecast or live-streamed for viewers in India. The match begins at 10:15 pm IST.