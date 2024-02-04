Following father’s footsteps, hockey star Sameer Dad’s son Mohammed Kounain taking rapid steps

Olympian Sameer Dad’s son Mohammed Kounain Dad has been taking baby steps to replicate his father’s achievements in the world of hockey. The 16-year-old has helped Madhya Pradesh advance to the final of the Khelo India Youth Games 2024, which is currently taking place at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium.

Mohammed Kounain has made two goals as Madhya Pradesh are looking to defend their title. Sameer Dad, who took part in the Sydney Olympics Games back in 2000, said that he aspires to see his son wearing the ‘coveted’ Indian jersey. However, he said that he did not want to put his son under any undue pressure.

“Of course, I am happy. I want him to work hard and make it to the main squad. Now that depends on how much effort he puts in to get coveted jersey,” Sameer said.

“I never forced him to take up hockey. He was six and I was still playing. He would return from school and I would be leaving for my training. He would forcefully tag along with me to the ground,” Sameer added.

Mohammed Kounain talked about the disciplined life he has to lead to keep himself in shape.

“I am asked to maintain discipline. Eat on time, study on time, sleep on time and train on time as well. And to become a good player, you must follow a routine,” Mohammed Kounain said.

Father Sameer and son Mohammed Kounain’s achievements

Apart from taking part in the Olympics, Sameer Dad had moments to rejoice when India won the gold medal in the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok. It was after 32 years that India clinched gold in the history of the multi-nation event.

Mohammed Kounain, on the other hand, was a part of the Madhya Pradesh team that won the Junior National Championship after 40 years.

The selection for the Youth Games is expected to be a major step for Mohammed Kounain Dad to break into the Indian national team.