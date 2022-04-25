Former hockey captain Mohammed Riaz appointed Hockey India selector

Former Indian hockey team captain and Arjuna Awardee (1998) N Mohammed Riaz has been included as a member of the Hockey India selection committee.

The veteran hockey player's first assignment as a selector will be to select the Indian men's team for the Asia Cup, which will be held in Jakarta from May 23 to June 1.

Mohammed Riaz will later also be on the panel to select the Indian men's teams for the FIH Pro League matches against Belgium and the Netherlands.

Riaz has donned Indian colors for more than a decade and has played in two Olympics (1996 Athens and 2000 Sydney) and two World Cups. He has won two gold medals at the Asian Games, one silver medal and two Champions Trophy titles.

The veteran hockey player has also been active as a coach= and has coached the Indian junior team at the SAF Games held in Sri Lanka. Under his tutelage, the Indian junior team won a silver medal. Riaz was also the coach for the Indian team at the London Olympics in 2012.

Indian hockey teams resume training

Meanwhile, the Indian teams have resumed their national camp at the Sports Authority of India Center in Bengaluru.

The camp consists of the core probable groups of the Indian teams - senior men, senior women, junior women, India 'A' men's and women's teams.

The Indian women's team have commenced their preparations for their final set of Pro League matches as well as the FIH Women's World Cup 2022. The preparatory camp will conclude on May 31.

The Indian men's team are currently leading the FIH Pro League pool table by eight points to second-placed Argentina. They will begin their preparations for the upcoming Asia Cup and the last two Pro League double-headers against Belgium and Netherlands, respectively. The senior men's training camp will end on June 4.

The newly-formed India 'A' core groups too will assemble at the national coaching camp. The women's core group and will report to former Indian men's team striker and two-time Olympian Deepak Thakur. Meanwhile, the men's core group will report to former Indian men's team captain Sardar Singh.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar