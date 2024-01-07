Former Indian player Tushar Khandker to train junior hockey women’s team in month-long national camp

Hockey India on Sunday, January 7, named a 41-member core probable group for the Junior Women's National Coaching Camp. The month-long camp is scheduled to commence on January 8 and will conclude on February 6.

The camp will be held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Center in Bengaluru. Former Indian player Tushar Khandker will coach the junior women's team. The 38-year-old player was quoted as saying the following to Hockey India in a press release:

“This core group has been picked based on the players’ performances for their respective state teams in Hockey India Junior Women’s National Championship, Zonal Championships as well as Junior Women Academy National Championships and Zonal Championships.”

The former Indian forward concluded by saying:

“I have always believed that there is no dearth of talent in India. I look forward to working with this new group as these players will be closely watched and developed with focus on the next FIH Junior World Cup.”

According to the press release, the 41-member core probable group was picked based on the players' performances in domestic competitions in 2023.

Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team's 41-member core probable group for Junior women's national camp

Four goalkeepers, eight defenders, 15 midfielders, and 14 forwards have been named in the 41-member core probable group for the Junior women's national camp.

Additionally, they have also named three standby players for the month-long camp in Bengaluru.

Here is the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team's 41-member core probable group for the Junior Women's national camp:

Goalkeepers: Vidyashree V, Aditi Maheshwari, Nidhi, Engil Harsharani Minz.

Defenders: Lalthantluangi, Niru Kullu, Mamita Oram, Thounjaojam Nirupama Devi, Jyoti Singh, Anjali Barwa, Pawanpreet Kaur, Puja Sahoo.

Midfielders: Priyanka Dogra, Rajni Karketta, F Lalbi Aksiami, Manisha, Nirali Kujur, Hina Bano, Ksetrimayum Sonia Devi, Anisha Sahoo, Priyanka Yadav, Khaidem Shileima, Supriya Kujur, Jaisikdeep Kaur, Binima Dhan, Huda Khan, Sakshi Rana.

Forwards: Sonam, Sanjana Horo, Dechamma PG, Ishika, Himanshi Sharad Gawande, Kanika Siwach, Nisha Minj, Yamunna, Geeta Yadav, Gurmail Kaur, Lalrinpuii, Munmuni Das, Ashwini Punjab Kolekar, Sunelita Toppo.

Standbys: Lakhimoni Majuwar (Goalkeeper), Mamteshwari Lahare (Defender), Sejal (Forward).