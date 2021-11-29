Four Indian officials appointed for 2023 Hockey World Cup

Four Indian hockey officials have been appointed in various capacities for the Hockey Men's World Cup 2023.

Sonia Bathla was named as a technical official by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) while Col. (Dr.) Bibhu Kalyan Nayak will be on duty as a medical officer. Raghu Prasad and Javed Shaikh have been appointed as umpires for the showpiece event.

Sonia Bathla will be the lone female official from India to have been appointed by the FIH as the Technical Official for the prestigious quadrennial tournament. Bathla, in a media release, stated that she was proud of the appointment by the FIH.

"I look forward to doing my duties to the best of my abilities in this prestigious event. It is fantastic that Hockey India has promoted women officials over the years and has given us several opportunities to equip ourselves with knowledge and the know-how of international standards through their regular clinics and workshops. I feel that this collective effort by Hockey India has today resulted in many officials from India being appointed for major international events."

Col. (Dr.) Bibhu Kalyan Nayak also recently expressed his pleasure for the appointment as the Medical Officer for the coveted event. Nayak, an expert in Sports Traumatology and Sports and Exercise Physiology, was previously the Chair of the FIH Health and Safety Committee by the FIH Executive Board.

"This will be my second time serving as the Medical Officer at a World Cup event in India. I feel proud to be given the opportunity once again, and I understand it is a huge responsibility. I am confident I will do justice to the role."

Major role to be played by hockey umpires

Hockey umpire Javed Shaikh, who officiated at the Tokyo Olympic Games this year, will be officiating in yet another marquee tournament.

The veteran hockey umpire has umpired in major events such as the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, 2014 Men’s World Cup in The Hague. Shaikh also officiated in two consecutive Olympics - Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and Tokyo in 2020.

He stated that he was honored to be officiating in another World Cup. Shaikh said:

"I was happy to hear the news and I am proud I will be a part of this incredible tournament to be held in India. Just like how players need to prepare for the tournament, my job as an umpire too will be cut out and I need to focus on my fitness and speed to bring out my best."

Umpire Raghu Prasad, who hails from Bengaluru, expressed his excitement over being appointed as an umpire. In a career spanning 16 years, Prasad has umpired at major events such as the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and three World Cups. He most recently officiated at the Tokyo Olympics.

Prasad said:

"It is a great honor for me to once again be a part of the umpires panel for another World Cup event. I will continue to put in all the hard work. I have gained experience officiating at the Tokyo Games. I am happy I will get a chance to officiate in World Cup matches once again in Odisha."

The 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup is scheduled to be held in the Indian cities of Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra