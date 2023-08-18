Four Nations Junior Men's Tournament 2023: India comes from behind to win 6-2 against Spain

The Indian junior hockey team had an excellent start to the 4 Nations Junior Men's Tournament as they defeated Spain in their opening match at Duesseldorf, Germany.

Spain stunned India at the start of the 1st quarter as Nicolas Alvarez scored in the 1st minute of the match. Spain continued to attack in the 2nd quarter, and they dominated the proceedings.

Guiu Corominas extended Spain's lead by scoring a field goal in the 23rd minute. The Spanish side looked completely on top until the end of the first half. India needed something special to pull things back and Amandeep Lakra delivered the same in the 25th minute.

India produced an attacking display right from the start of the second half and breached Spain's defence multiple times. After making it 2-2 in the 3rd quarter, India entered the fourth quarter on a positive note and found an opportunity to score immediately. But they could not convert it.

However, from the 45th minute of the match, the Indian men's junior team scored three goals to end the match 6-2.

After conceding two goals, India pulled things back in the second half. Amandeep Lakra converted the penalty corner to reduce the gap in the 25th minute.

Three minutes later, Rohit scored the equaliser through a penalty corner again. A field goal from Sudeep Chirmako in the 35th minute helped India take the lead. Rohit scored his second goal in the 45th minute to make it 4-2.

India controlled the proceedings from thereon. At first, Boby Singh Dhami scored in the 53rd minute and Sudeep Chirmako scored in the 58th minute to help India finish with 6-2.

India men's junior hockey team will meet the hosts Germany on 19th August at 10:30 PM IST. Indian women's junior hockey team will take on Germany in their opening match of the 4 Nations Junior Men's Tournament on Saturday.