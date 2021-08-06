"You should be proud of yourselves" - Great Britain star Leah Wilkinson lauds Indian women's hockey team

When the final hooter blew at the end of 60 minutes, it was heartbreak for Team India. The fairytale run came to an end with a 4-3 loss against Great Britain.

It was a valiant effort from Rani Rampal's men. They pushed the 2016 gold medalists to the hilt and lost the match by the margin of a solitary goal.

The Indian women played some scintillating hockey throughout the match but ultimately succumbed to Great Britain as the scorecard read 4-3 against Rani Rampal's team. It brought the whole team to their knees.

They were visibly distraught and inconsolable. Tears trickled down the eyes of these brave warriors, for their dream had been shattered on the final hurdle.

India's heartbreak was taken note of by their opponents. What happened next was a fine display of sportsmanship. Many members of the Great Britain team made their way over to the Indian camp.

Instead of celebrating their own bronze medal triumph, they were seen consoling the Indian team.

Lily Owsley was the first player to lead the charge. She was followed by Ansley Giselle. They could be seen consoling Rani, Savita and Deep Ekka.

Leah Wilkinson, the highest-capped Wales hockey player and member of the GBR team, had a message for the Indian women's team. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, she said:

"Congratulations to the Indian women's hockey team for an absolutely amazing tournament. You should be proud of yourself. You did amazingly well. There is so much to be hopeful about for the future of the Indian women's team. You should be so, so proud. Good luck for the future."

Even when passing through the mixed zone, every member of the Indian women's hockey team could be seen in a dismayed condition. While talking to the media in the mixed zone, both Rani and coach Sjoerd Marijne got emotional and couldn't hold back their tears.

When the coach was asked about the entire journey, he said,

"You have to read my book. The journey is life changing. How we arrived and we ended. Everything changes now back home for the girls."

On being asked what he told the girls after the match, he said:

"I told them I cannot take away their tears. However, they have won something bigger. They may not realize it now, but they have won the hearts of the people of an entire nation. "

