“Goal is to leave China with no regrets” – Abhishek on India’s hockey event in the Asian Games 2023 

Forward Abhishek said that the Indian team wants to put in their best efforts in the upcoming Asian Games, which is scheduled to take place in Hangzhou from September 23. The 24-year-old, who is also set for his maiden appearance in the tournament, was over the moon about his selection to represent the national side.

“I am ecstatic to have been named to the squad, and I am eager to give my all on the pitch. The 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 is a big tournament, and we are preparing accordingly. We will play with confidence, and our goal is to leave China with no regrets at the end of the tournament," Abhishek was quoted as saying on his selection.

I played on grass for the first ten years of my career: Abhishek

At the age of nine, Abhishek’s journey in the hockey field started when his Hindi teacher, Shamsher Singh, from Sonipat, Haryana, encouraged him to take up the sport.

Playing on the grass in the initial phase of his hockey career, Abhishek shifted to the turf. From there on, he has only grown in stature and has churned out 18 goals from 48 appearances until now in his career.

“I played on grass for the first ten years of my career, and the first time I played on turf was when I transferred to the National Hockey Academy (NHA) for a couple of years. That period of my career was memorable; I competed in the U-18 Asia Cup from the National Hockey Academy and made the Junior Indian Men’s Hockey Team in 2017,” he added.

Back in the 2021-22 edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League, Abhishek made his debut at the professional level. Thereafter, he took his game a notch up after winning two Player of the Match awards in the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup in 2023 that took place in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.