Harbhajan Singh hosts watch-along for fans as they cheer for Indian Hockey Team against Great Britain

Harbhajan Singh, the legendary Indian cricketer and staunch supporter of Indian athletes, recently hosted an electrifying watch-along event as part of Cadbury Dairy Milk's #CheerForAllSports campaign. The event aimed to rally fans in support of the Indian hockey team in their match against Great Britain.

Harbhajan, who is passionate about promoting various sports and advocating for athletes across India, emphasized the importance of supporting the national team in the campaign, citing hockey as the country's national sport.

When asked about potential hockey players from the current Indian team during the watch-along event, Harbhajan Singh chose Ravindra Jadeja as an ideal candidate.

"I believe Ravindra Jadeja would excel in hockey," said Harbhajan. "He is a fantastic athlete with tremendous endurance, which is essential in a sport like hockey."

Harbhajan Singh confident of Indian Hockey team's abilities

Harbhajan also expressed his desire to see the Indian Hockey Team reach the pinnacle of success once more by winning an Olympic medal. Hockey has a long history in India, and the country's Olympic achievements serve as a reminder of the country's glorious sporting heritage. Harbhajan's words struck a chord with fans, instilling hope and encouragement for Indian hockey's future.

'The Turbanator' expressed his disappointment in the loss to Belgium while emphasizing the team's resilience.

"While the loss is disappointing, it's important to remember that setbacks are part of the game," said Harbhajan. "The team will regroup, assess its performance, and return with renewed vigor and focus. "I am confident in their ability to overcome this obstacle and succeed in the upcoming games."

Promoting Indian Athletes and All Sports

Cadbury Dairy Milk's #CheerForAllSports campaign aims to inspire people to support Indian athletes competing in various sports ranging from wrestling and boxing to table tennis and hockey. Harbhajan Singh, a key figure in this movement, expressed his support for Indian athletes, particularly the Indian Hockey Team. He emphasized the significance of supporting the national team as they strive to bring glory to the country in their respective sports.

