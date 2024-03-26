Harendra Singh frontrunner to replace Janneke Schopman as India women’s hockey coach - Reports

Harendra Singh is in line to be appointed as the next head coach of the India women’s hockey team, replacing Janneke Schopman. Earlier this year in February, Schopman resigned from his position after the conclusion of the FIH Pro Hockey League 2023-24 matches on Indian soil.

Schopman dropped his resignation letter to Dilip Tirkey, the present president of Hockey India, after the national side won two out of eight games in the championship and lost five.

Under Schopman’s tenure, India also failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics to be held later this year. Back in 2021, India agonizingly missed out on a podium finish after losing their bronze medal match and Harendra is expected to help them find their feet again.

"Yes, Harendra is in line to replace Janneke. Hockey India is keen to appoint him. He knows the structure of Indian hockey having coached both the men's and women's teams in the past. He is the best person to take the women's side to where it belongs," a source in the Indian federation was quoted as saying to PTI.

"Moreover, it is in his best interest also having been out of the country for the past couple of years. The only issue which remains is negotiation of salary because he is drawing a handsome amount in the US and it remains to be seen whether it can be matched."

Harendra Singh is yet to get confirmation

Bhola Nath Singh, the secretary general of Hockey India, confirmed that Harendra applied for the job. However, his appointment is not confirmed just yet as the federation is still busy looking into other candidates.

Back in 2017, Harendra was named the head coach of the women’s team that went on to win the gold medal in the Women’s Hockey Asia Cup in the same year. In 2016 under his tenure, the Indian junior team also won the Men’s Hockey World Cup.

In 2018, he replaced Sjoerd Marjine as the head coach of the men’s national team after which in 2021, he joined the US men’s team.