Harmanpreet Singh to lead Indian squad at Asian Champions Trophy 2023 

Harmanpreet Singh is set to lead India’s strong 18-member squad at the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy, scheduled to be played from August 3-12 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.

The tournament is deemed as a part of preparations for the Indian team ahead of the Asian Games 2023, to be staged later this year in Hangzhou, China. Mid-fielder Hardik Singh has been named as Harmanpreet’s deputy for the event.

Krishan Bahadur Pathak and veteran PR Sreejesh were named as the goalkeepers for the Champions Trophy. Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, skipper Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, and Amit Rohidas are the defenders.

Manpreet Singh played as a defender in the European leg of the Pro League, but returns as a mid-fielder for the Champions Trophy. The other mid-fielders in the team are vice-captain Hardik Singh Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, and Shamsher Singh.

S Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, and Sukhjeet Singh have been picked as the forwards.

“We have carefully chosen a squad that has the potential to go on and give a good account of themselves Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023,” chief coach Craig Fulton was quoted as saying in a press release.

"The Indian Men’s squad selected for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai has a blend of some youth and experience," he added. "It is an exciting phase for the squad as we start the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament in Spain tomorrow and post this tournament fly directly to Chennai to play at home in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023.

"The players selected are excited at the opportunity and look forward to playing in front of their passionate home fans."

India’s squad for Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Goalkeepers - PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders - Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas

Midfielders - Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh

Forwards - Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi