Hockey FIH Pro League: Amit Rohidas-led team out for improved European show in matches against Belgium, the Netherlands

Amit Rohidas will lead a 20-member Indian men's hockey team for the upcoming FIH Pro League matches against Belgium and the Netherlands. India currently lead the points table with 27 points from 12 matches.

They will play Belgium in Antwerp, Belgium, and the Netherlands in Rotterdam, the Netherlands two times each.

Harmanpreet Singh will be Amit Rohidas' deputy for the next leg of FIH Pro League matches.

Goalkeeper Krishan Pathak was originally included in the team but has been replaced by Suraj Karkera in the squad after he suffered an injury.

Indian squad for upcoming FIH Pro League matches

The 20-member squad includes goalkeepers Suraj Karkera and Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran. The defense will be manned by Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, and Jarmanpreet Singh.

The midfield features experienced Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh and Nilakanta Sharma. Lastly, the forwardline includes Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay and Abhishek.

Indian men's hockey team chief coach Graham Reid believes the upcoming stage of the FIH Pro League will be the most important one. He said:

"This is the most important stage of the FIH Hockey Pro League with matches against the top teams in the world at their home ground. The plan is to carry forward our momentum from the home games in India."

The Indian coach added that the focus of the team will be to put up an improved performance in Europe. He said the team worked on the instrospection of their game during their national training camp held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru.

"During our national camp here in SAI, Bengaluru, we had the time to introspect on our performance in the league so far and we are focused on putting up an improved performance in Europe. The team continues to remain more or less the same with no major changes."

Reid concluded:

"Each one of them have prior experience of playing the Pro League and are upbeat to get on with the matches against Belgium and the Netherlands."

India will take on Belgium on June 11 and 12 before clashing horns with the Netherlands on June 18 and 19.

